Baldur’s Gate 3 players discover the most uncomfortable scenes in the game

Baldur’s Gate 3 players reckon they might have discovered some of the most uncomfortable moments in the game- and not in the areas you might expect.

Baldur’s Gate 3 manages to balance both lighthearted whimsical content and serious horror thanks to its three-act structure, which allows for rapid tonal shifts between areas.

Add in a wide range of characters and personalities, and Baldur’s Gate 3 is able to put you in just about any kind of situation you can think of. Some of these are naturally going to be creepy and horrifying, but not all the situations freaking players out are designed to be scary.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s creepiest scene found in Act 2

Obviously, Act 2 is going to be the first place you think of when finding the game’s more horror-based encounters, and for one player on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, this was home to the most uncomfortable moment in the game.

They said: “For me it was walking in on Malus Thorm and his “nurses” in House of Healing. I was already creeped out to my core walking in that dark place, I keep hearing howls, I got ambushed by shadows – it’s a whole f*cking thing and then you walk in on that monstrosity.”

This clearly makes sense as one of the game’s most uncomfortable moments, as the scene is clearly designed to be unsettling. However, there’s another situation that stresses players out just as much- and it’s not quite as scary as this one.

The top-voted response to the original post claimed that turning down the advances of companions was the most uncomfortable they’d gotten during their playthrough, mostly because they didn’t like to disappoint them.

They said: “Any scene where I have to turn down one of my companions. Their disappointment is too well-written and animated. Puts a knot in my stomach every time.”

It’s a testament to the writing and acting in Baldur’s Gate 3 that scenes like this have such a strong effect on players.

