Baldur’s Gate 3 would be a lot harder if Orin wasn’t terrible at her job

Jessica Filby
Orin Baldur's Gate 3Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 may have some pretty tough and intimidating enemies, but Orin the Bhallspawn just isn’t one of them.

BBEGs, or Big Bad Evil Guys are the main antagonists of D&D, and Baldur’s Gate 3 is filled with them. From Raphael to The Emperor if you choose to go down that storyline, you’ll meet more evil characters than many ever expected.

However, not all evil creatures are that great at being those villains, and Orin is undoubtedly one of them, with her skills pertaining to murder, anger, and not much else.

Orin’s competency is a hotly contested topic throughout the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit, with many referring to her as a ‘Nepo baby’ who really shouldn’t be part of the Chosen Three.

“So…Orin’s just a mess, isn’t she” shared one user, revealing that all the tasks Orin was asked to complete were never actually done properly. They went on to add that “Orin doesn’t kill her sibling, doesn’t put the parasite in properly, and messes up the whole Absolute plot because she can’t stop acting like a murderous loon for five seconds. No wonder nobody in the Bhaal cult likes her.”

Her failings ultimately lead to the Chosen Three’s downfall whether you’re playing as Dark Urge or Tav, as either way, her failing to kill Durge or put the parasite in properly enables the entire story to go forward.

Many fans are quick to blame her family line, with some adding that “it’s nepotism at its finest tbh. She got her job because she is family, but gods she sucks at it” while another added, “There’s a reason she wasn’t Bhaal’s first choice and the entire plan started falling apart once she took over.”

As many fans will know, Durge is the original Bhaalspawn, meaning they were the ones who intended to take Orin’s place, but out of jealousy, Orin took Durge down to rule for herself, which resulted in the entire plan’s downfall.

Ultimately, when the whole story is taken into account it’s hard to ignore how useless Orin actually is as both an enemy and as a BBEG. At least Gortash, Ketheric, and Raphael are mildly competent.

