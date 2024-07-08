Baldur’s Gate 3 players warn against “underestimating” weak enemies

The Baldur’s Gate 3 community has revealed the seemingly weaker enemies in the game that pose much more of a threat than players expect.

While Larian’s critically acclaimed RPG has plenty of big bosses that take up most players’ attention and preparation, some of the game’s unassuming enemies can be just as dangerous if not treated with the respect they deserve.

This included creatures encountered in the very first area of Baldur’s Gate 3, such as the Red Caps and Frog found just outside of Aunti Ethel’s house.

A fan took to the game’s subreddit to ask about the “seemingly weak” enemies that have caused the most trouble for others, and it didn’t take long for the community to list creatures from Act 1’s swamp.

Article continues after ad

Larian Studios

In discussing the Red Caps, one user said, “It’s all fine and good, and you think they’re meh. Then in comes a… dropkick.”

Article continues after ad

Another fan took to this comment to share their own story. They explained that after getting destroyed in their first fight with them, their second, successful bout still came at a cost.

They said, “… It ended with my Tav and Shadowheart downed, Gale on one HP, and Astarion miraculously on 11 HP thanks to False Life.”

However, the Red Caps were not the only threat to those journeying through Baldur’s Gate 3 Act 1, with a single frog posing a massive threat.

Article continues after ad

While this creature, called the Addled Frog, is not aggressive at first, if a player tries to pester it for too long, it will attack and do far more damage than people expected.

One player said, “Seeing a playthrough and someone and their entire team getting annihilated by this tiny creature was… eye-opening.”

Another user even claimed that the Addled Frog almost ended their Honour Mode run single-handedly.

These two enemies are not the only ones mentioned in the thread, as plenty of others have shared their experiences with unsuspecting enemies like random groups of bandits, hermit crabs, and even a dying mind flayer that ate the brain of the poor player who failed their roll against its Mind Control.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While foes like Raphael may dominate the conversation around Baldur’s Gate 3 and its dangers, it seems that there are plenty of threats that come in smaller packages as well.