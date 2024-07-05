Baldur’s Gate 3 Orin trick makes final boss easy to beat in Honour Mode

Baldur’s Gate 3’s boss battles are no walk in the park, especially in Honour Mode. However, one player has now discovered a game-changing trick to make the most incompetent villain incredibly easy to take down.

Poor Orin is widely considered the most incompetent villain in Baldur’s Gate 3, but that doesn’t mean fighting her is any easier. She has various resistances, powers, minions, and spells to help destroy your character and companions.

However, one Baldur’s Gate 3 player has taken to the game’s Reddit to reveal how they made Orin the “easiest fight in Honour Mode.”

“Gave her two diseases prior to the fight while meeting her during her shapeshifting shenanigans and took her down on the first turn with only three companions using a turn due to being vulnerable to all damage and being stunned whenever attacked” shared the tactical player, revealing just how powerful diseases really are in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Placing those diseases on Orin before the battle left her extremely vulnerable, and stunning her allows the party to absolutely destroy her, along with the aid of some beloved high-damage tricks many fans have mastered.

Naturally, players were extremely impressed by the play, commenting that “using pre-emptive biological warfare is the weirdest, yet smartest thing I have seen in a while.”

Others were quick to give fellow players a full rundown of how this can be achieved, adding “you need to game Orin’s shape-shift victim. I usually go with Fist Rowan and the Stone Lord Thug. Make sure you don’t talk to any other possible victims such as the blacksmith, Lens, or the nymph.”

In Act Three, Orin takes over one of four possible victims to spy on the party, so you can make an educated guess as to who they will be, especially if you don’t talk to the other victims.

Once you’ve done that, “cast Contagion on her before speaking and she will shift back and teleport out immediately. Later, when you go to fight her in the throne of Bhaal, she will still have the effects that you applied.”

As such, you’re able to hold a considerable advantage over poor Orin, destroying her incredibly quickly and ensuring your Honour Mode run doesn’t fail. At least not by Orin.