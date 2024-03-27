Baldur’s Gate 3 players rank companions in order of stupidity

Baldur’s Gate 3 has several companions and not all of them are very smart when it comes to interaction and level of their intellect. As such, players have ranked the 10 most stupid companions in the game.

The discussion surrounding this topic was initiated by a Reddit user who posted an image with the title “Top 10 stupidest BG3 characters, a definitive list.” Without spoiling the list too much, there are quite a few fan-favorite characters presented here including Shadowheart and Wyll.

Naturally, a list like this is bound to gain attention as fans have opinions surrounding the entries as well as the ones missed out in the screenshot. One such fan commented, “My Wyll dissappeared after i recruited him and he never returned later. When mizora did her thing with him, he just spawned out of nowhere buttnaked, got his horns and disappeared again lmao.”

Another user chimed in, “Aradin really comes off as peak “Is he stupid?”.” One user also commented, “Gondian Suicide Squad can take up all 10 positions.” Finally, one player also suggested, “Kagha deserves her own entry. She was working with the shadow druids to overthrow the grove and she can be convinced to turn on them in 20 seconds of dialogue.”

Based on the comments from the players, there is little disagreement with the contents of the list. Rather, they had opinions on characters who also deserved to be in the list apart from the ones already mentioned. Regardless, it is safe to claim that the users took the list quite lightly and it was more about the humor aspect instead of being critical.