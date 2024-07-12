Baldur’s Gate 3’s plot purely exists based off Druid incompetence

Druids are incredibly useful to have around, but the ones in Baldur’s Gate 3 are really bad at their job and allow evil to flourish right next to their homes.

Like in D&D, the Baldur’s Gate 3 Druids can call on the might of nature itself to power their spells. They have a deep connection to the animal kingdom and can communicate with beasts. More importantly, they can transform into various animals, giving them access to their enhanced senses.

Not that you’d know this based on the Druids in Baldur’s Gate 3’s first act. A thread on the game’s Reddit page has fans complaining about how the magical Druids cannot detect Auntie Ethel, a powerful hag hiding in their midst.

Larian Studios The Druids are fine with the monsters outside their home

“I mean none of them noticed the Ox, Or Khaga’s secret friends”, one user wrote, while another said, “Because the grove druids are bad at their collective job and it is Halsin’s fault.”

“Explains why Halsin stayed archdruid for so long despite not ever wanting it,” one user joked, “Dude knew he could not find a suitable replacement unless he recruited someone from another country.”

Auntie Etherl’s presence can at least be explained by her illusion magic, but she’s not the only one around, as detailed by one user.”They don’t even notice the goblins in the tunnel leading directly to their grove, nor the gnoll assassin, nor the other low-level druids hanging out right there inside their living space.

“These guys show an impressive amount of incompetence.”

These aren’t the only issues with the Druids, as there is evil five minutes from their home that goes undetected. That being said, they are pretty busy hassling refugees and performing dangerous rituals, so maybe they’re too preoccupied to deal with all the impending threats in and around their homes.