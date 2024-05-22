Baldur’s Gate 3 class ascends to “godhood” as it’s so OP

The Monk class in Baldur’s Gate 3 feels so overpowered that players think its best builds ascend to “godhood.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 lets players customize their playstyle around a wide variety of classes, which range from Barbarian and Rogue to Warlock and Paladin. While each class comes equipped with its share of unique benefits, some have proven more powerful than others.

Such is the case with BG3’s Monk, a class that players have long labeled as overpowered. Late-game builds can especially shift the tide of battle by dealing an overwhelming amount of damage per turn.

A user named Ok-Resolution-7290 sparked discussion about the Monk’s formidability in a Reddit post, specifically highlighting how their respeced Astarion is so OP that he took out nine enemies after the rest of the party went down.

Larian Studios Monk Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3

Other BG3 players chimed in with their favorite respec options for Monk builds. For example, several people shouted out Karlach as an excellent Monk choice, especially since Soul Coins throws the character into an Infernal Fury state that imbues the Tiefling’s basic attacks with fire damage.

Another fan praised the “Lae’zel monk/barb multi-class” build, noting that she can mess up enemies “pretty hard.” This version of the character arguably has a lethality like no other, further driving home the argument that Monks may count among the strongest of BG3’s martial classes.

In speaking about how overpowered Baldur’s Gate 3’s Monks can become, someone else said they’re playing with “a plain Jane pure dex monk with a polearm. And I still feel like I’m getting closer to godhood with each level I take.”

The Paladin’s pure damage output has positioned it as one of the most formidable BG3 classes, and the Wild Magic Barbarian can trample over just about anything in its path. However, it’s clear players shouldn’t discount Monks, especially when paired with the right Origins character.