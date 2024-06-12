Surprising Baldur’s Gate 3 class crowned “strongest in the game”

Baldur’s Gate 3 has many classes with incredible damage output, but there’s one surprising choice that fans are declaring the best at dishing out pain to enemies.

As Baldur’s Gate 3 uses Dungeons & Dragons rules, it would be easy to think that the spellcasters are better at inflicting lots of damage than melee fighters. After all, how can a single sword swipe compare to a Fireball thrown into an invading horde of foes?

However, it’s not always that simple. Some of the most dangerous foes in Baldur’s Gate 3 are single enemies who can shrug off AoE spells, so it’s up to the melee fighters to use their specialized attacks to bring them down.

It may be a surprise to learn that fans on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit have been calling the Monk the best DPS class in the game, especially at low levels. When you combine the Open Hand Monk subclass with the Tavern Brawler Feat, they can deal ridiculous amounts of damage in combat.

Larian Studios Monk Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3.

“Before the subclass even? Probably Monk. Makes 3 attacks per turn starting at level 1 and becomes more of a monster as they level up. Super easy to understand too. Just punch stuff,” one user wrote, while another said, “I Haste my Monk and destroy the world with fists. I like to knock creatures to the ground and beat them into gravy.”

“Really love Open Hand Monk with Tavern Brawler, scorching glove, and the passive damage type addition it gets CRAZY,” one user agreed, while another stated, “Open Hand Monk. I was quite surprised actually because I thought it’s one of the weaker classes.”

A few people also cited the Paladin and the Barbarian as stronger options, while the Sorcerer repped spellcasters thanks to its ability to strengthen spells via Metamagic. All of these are extremely viable, even if they aren’t quite as quick with their punches.

The Monk with the Open Hand subclass and Tavern Brawler was the one that people kept citing as the strongest class. It’s surprising to think that, in a world full of spells and magic weapons, the greatest warrior is the one using only their fists.

