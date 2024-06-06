One easy Baldur’s Gate 3 trick will guarantee safe passage in Act 2

Act Two of Baldur’s Gate 3 is among one of the toughest areas in the game thanks to the Shadow Curse, but that can all be avoided by just being kind.

Sure, the many villains and impending doom are certainly able to take your party down, but typically you can’t avoid them. However, this isn’t the case for Act Two’s biggest danger and the cause of the most frustration, the Shadowlands.

The primary issue with the Shadowlands is its inherent need to force a party to stay together, or constantly be in danger of turning into a monster. As such, it’s a key point of frustration for many players, especially those who grab the moonlight lantern and then have to follow closely behind the wielder.

However, this doesn’t have to be the case. In fact, despite the constant threats, the Pixie in the Moonlight Lantern isn’t as bad as it sounds, and if you free it, you’ll be granted permanent resistance to the Shadow Curse.

To do so, players on the game’s Reddit suggested that you “always ambush Karniss” in order to get hold of the lantern itself. However, others were quick to highlight another way, just in case you don’t have the stealth for an ambush.

“You don’t even have to ambush him to get it – if you meet him after going through the Mountain Pass to the Shadowlands, you can roll to persuade him to give it to you. He then dies to the Shadow Curse himself” commented one fan.

Such a design feels much like a certain way to take down Ketheric by simply talking to him, and is an ideal way if you have a bard or charismatic companion.

While some players will know the benefits of freeing the Pixie, it’s not something entirely clear in Baldur’s Gate 3.

So, if you’re looking to jump back into a Baldur’s Gate 3 run, be sure to take down Karniss and be a little kinder to the imprisoned Pixie – it could just make Act Three much easier too.