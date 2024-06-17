Baldur’s Gate 3 has a secret approval mechanic to unlock rare Shadowheart content

There’s a hidden Baldur’s Gate 3 approval score for Shadowheart that can lead to a rare dialogue in the game, depending on how many points you’ve managed to rack up.

Shadowheart is one of the first companions you’ll meet in Act 1, later revealed as a strong devotee to Shar – an evil goddess in Baldur’s Gate 3. Depending on the choices you make throughout your journey together, you can let her go down a dark route or steer her from what her faith demands her to do.

Before going any further, this article will contain spoilers for Act 2. So, keep that in mind if you have yet to reach that point from the Underdark or Mountain Pass.

After progressing the game through Act 2 long enough, you’ll eventually stumble upon the Temple of Shar. This is where the Gauntlet of Shar trials take place, eventually leading you to Nightsong once you’ve successfully completed all of them. Though it’s possible to skip the entire thing with a certain method.

After passing the point of no return or Shadowfell, Shadowheart can either kill the Nightsong – provided that you’ve obtained the Spear of Night and didn’t drop it somewhere – or persuade her to spare the immortal being. Generally, these are the two common outcomes in Baldur’s Gate 3.

However, YouTuber SlimX revealed in a video that aside from the regular approval, Shadowheart has a second, hidden approval mechanic referred to as “Nightsong points” that can affect her attitude toward both Shar and the Nightsong. In total, there are six points available.

Larian Studios Getting enough Nightsong points in Baldur’s Gate 3 can lead to this rare dialogue.

Depending on how many points you’ve earned during your playthrough, Shadowheart may start to doubt her religious devotion to Shar and even soften up her character when encountering the Nightsong.

The way these points work is that you’ll be able to earn them through certain dialogues or moments that “test her faith.” These are triggered by:

Conversations after Shadowheart reveals her wolf memory

Conversation about Shadowheart’s wound flare

Using the Noblestalk to uncover her memory

Giving her blood during the Gauntlet of Shar trials

If you have enough points and approval, she’ll always spare the Nightsong unless you tell her not to. Those who prefer to play the game for roleplay purposes may want to rack up as many Nightsong points and approval as possible to get that rare dialogue.