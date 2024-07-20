Unlikely Baldur’s Gate 3 item can save your life in frustrating Gauntlet of Shar trial

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player has revealed how they completed the faith leap trial in Gauntlet of Shar by using an unexpected item.

I’d be lying if I said completing the entire faith leap trial in Baldur’s Gate 3’s Gauntlet of Shar didn’t take forever and an ungodly amount of save scumming. Navigating a hidden path in the darkness was definitely a frustrating experience that couldn’t be over soon enough.

By now, however, it’s no secret that skipping the Gauntlet of Shar is possible. However, if you’re looking for that sweet extra XP or farming Shadowheart’s approval in Act 2, going through all the content inside this temple can help.

Players in a Reddit thread discussing the faith leap trial in Gauntlet of Shar pointed out that you could use the auto path feature to have your character walk according to the path to save time, rather than using Misty Step, Fly, and other mobility spells.

Larian Studios Shar in Baldur’s Gate 3 truly wants to put your patience to the test.

But it goes without saying that this method doesn’t always work on everyone, as other players have mentioned. That said, in the comments, one user came up with a solution that involved using a relatively common item to complete this trial.

They wrote: “I kept going back to reveal the pattern, threw bones on the floor, and jumped to the bones.” They went on to explain that they would “pick up all the bones” they could find in order to do so. Following this revelation, other players couldn’t help but be impressed.

“I tried dropping items, but throwing bones is a genius way to complete this. I’ll definitely do that next time,” commented one user.

“Oh, that’s smart [as f***]. Here I’ve been just guesstimating and jumping,” another chimed in.

Seeing how there are plenty of bones lying around in Act 2, there’s no shortage of hoarding them and keeping them in your inventory if you’d like to try this trick to get through the faith leap trial in Gauntlet of Shar.