Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order bonus & edition differences

Ubisoft has earmarked Assassin’s Creed Mirage as the definitive comeback of AC with multiple editions of the new stealth title. To give you the low-down, we’ve whipped up a quick guide showcasing every edition as well as its contents.

It’s almost a non-starter at this point to question if a AAA game will have multiple editions. Assassin’s Creed Mirage doesn’t deviate from this strategy and offers fans a headache. On the plus side, all types of AC fans are catered to. If this is your first Assassin’s Creed game, then there’s a basic version.

Or, if you’re prepping yourself for the first new game after three years, then there are certainly some special editions to make your mouth water. Whichever one takes your fancy, here’s a guide to each one and what to expect with its purchase.

Contents

Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order bonuses

Ubisoft

It’s not a treasure trove of additional content, but if you do pre-order Assassin’s Creed Mirage early, you’ll be getting yourself “The Forty Thieves” bonus quest.

It will represent an opportunity to learn more about the game’s deep world, plus, earn yourself some tempting rewards in the process.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Standard Edition

Ubisoft

As always, there is a bog-standard version of the game to purchase. If you’re not interested in the bells and whistles, then Mirage’s Standard Edition will more than likely do the business for you.

Just as a reminder, this is what you’d get with the Standard Edition:

Base copy of Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition

Ubisoft

For a deeper experience with more content, the Deluxe Edition could be right up your alley. Featuring extra items including the soundtrack and cosmetic items, it might be worth considering.

This is everything in the Deluxe Edition:

Base copy of Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Deluxe Pack with Prince of Persia-inspired cosmetics items

Digital Artbook

Digital Soundtrack

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Collector’s Edition

Ubisoft

For the hardened fan or newcomer who wants to get stuck into Assassin’s Creed. The Collector’s Edition – or Collector’s Case in this scenario – is jam-packed with goodies – both physical and digital.

For this pricey but precious bundle, check out the contents here:

Base copy of Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Deluxe Pack with Prince of Persia-inspired cosmetics items

Digital Artbook

Digital Soundtrack

Exclusive Steelbook

Basim Figurine

Map of Baghdad

Mini-Artbook

Basim’s Brooch accessory

While you decide which edition of Assassin’s Creed Mirage to pick up, check out our other guides for Ubisoft’s long-awaited return to the series:

