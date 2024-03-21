Are you wondering how you can get silver coins in Rise of the Ronin? Well, our handy guide has everything you need to know about claiming a bounty of this currency.

Rise of the Ronin silver coins can be used to purchase a variety of items that are not available from the game’s common vendors. While not every item will be worth your Silver, some valuables are a must for any wandering samurai.

So, whether you’re looking to purchase a faster horse or eyeing up that powerful Odachi, then you’ll want to know how you can get Silver coins. Fortunately, our handy guide has everything you need to become the richest ronin in all the lands.

Article continues after ad

How to get silver coins in Rise of the Ronin

To get your hands on silver coins in Rise of the Ronin, you’ll need to do the following:

Locate cats

Take down the fugitives

Embark on multiplayer missions

Send out Pilgrim Dogs

Take Photos at photo spots

One of the earliest ways to get silver coins in Rise of the Ronin is by finding cats. These cute felines can be rather tricky to locate, thanks to their small size and ability to hide in hard-to-reach places.

Article continues after ad

However, their striking colors and cute calls do help give away their location. It’s often best to get onto a vantage point using the grappling hook or Glider, and then do a quick sweep of your surroundings.

Team Ninja Cats are perhaps the cutest way to get silver coins.

It’s important to note that Calico cats will reward you with more silver coins upon finding them, but you’ll need to approach them stealthily to avoid them running away. Both cats and fugitives will appear on the map when you strengthen an Area Bond, so we recommend leveling up your Bond Level by defeating enemies and restoring Public Order to regions.

Article continues after ad

Fugitives, while easier to find than cats, won’t be so willing to hug you. In fact. these lawless criminals will sooner plunge a katana into your chest the very moment they lay eyes upon you. You’ll need to best these enemies in combat if you wish to claim their items and the silver coins that come with them.

Article continues after ad

As for Pilgrim Dogs, these loyal canines can be sent to shrines via your Longhouse. The number of items and silver coins they bring back will depend on how much money you choose to offer. You can also encounter other players’ Pilgrim Dogs at Veiled Banners, so be sure to pet them for a silver coin surprise!

Article continues after ad

What do silver coins do in Rise of the Ronin?

Silver Coins can be used to purchase rare and powerful items that can not be purchased from regular vendors. You can use silver coins at the following places:

Stables

Black Marketeer

Official

Specialist NPC stores

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about silver coins in Rise of the Ronin. Make sure you check out our Rise of the Ronin page for all the latest news and updates.

Rise of the Ronin release hub | Does Rise of the Ronin have character customization | Is Rise of the Ronin coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC | Is Rise of the Ronin open world | Does Rise of the Ronin have multiplayer and co-op modes | All Rise of the Ronin pre-order bonuses and editions | Rise of the Ronin difficulty settings explained | All factions in Rise of the Ronin

Article continues after ad