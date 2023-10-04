How to reduce notoriety in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed Mirage has a lot of combat, but getting involved in too much will put a target on your back. You will gain notoriety leading to guards and enemies hunting you in broad daylight. Here is a guide on how to deal with this problem in the game.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage has a system where if you kill too many enemies, you will start getting noticed. There are three tiers, and you can check your notoriety level on the bottom right corner of your screen. In fact, the game will notify you about this as well.

You do not want to remain at full notoriety, especially in the early game when you are fairly weak. This will be because you will pretty much lose your freedom as any enemy that notices you will start chasing.

UBISOFT A Munadi is the fastest way to remove notoriety

Assassin’s Creed Mirage: How to reduce notoriety

Reducing notoriety in Assassin’s Creed Mirage is fairly simple. There are two methods you can follow to make this possible:

Remove 3 posters from walls around the city Visit a Munadi and clear your name in exchange for a Power Token

The first method is a bit tedious as you will have to spend time searching for the posters. These show up as markers on the top end of your screen, but it can be hard to notice. However, once you remove the posters, you will be clean again.

The second method to remove notoriety is by visiting a Munadi. However, for this, you will need Power Tokens, which need some work to come by. You will need to complete contracts, which is arguably the easiest way to obtain them.

Therefore, both these methods have their pros and cons, but the second one is arguably the fastest. This is because it might happen when you are trying to remove a poster and get noticed by a guard. In that case, you will have to run around until you disappear from sight.

This concludes our guide on how to remove notoriety in Assassin's Creed Mirage.

