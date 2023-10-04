How to get and use Elixirs in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Elixirs are healing potions in Assassin’s Creed Mirage that you will often need during your journey through Baghdad. Here is a guide on how to get these items in the game.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage, like every other game in the franchise, presents you with the option to play stealthily or fight your way through the enemies. Regardless of what you decide to do here, you will be bound to take damage every now and then.

In fact, you might get injured while trying to jump off a building, ending up hurting yourself. In such cases, you will need to heal yourself and Elixirs will come in handy.

So, here’s a handy guide on how to get and use these healing potions in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

UBISOFT Elixirs are pretty easy to get in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

How to get Elixirs in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Elixirs are fairly easy to get in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The first set of Elixirs will be handed over to you, but you will need to refill them later on. There are two major ways through which gets you Elixirs in the game:

Purchase from Traders

Loot enemies and chests

Looting is quite inconsistent as not all enemies drop those. However, you can definitely get them from Traders by purchasing. If you want, you may use Merchant Favor Coins in order to reduce the price of Elixirs. However, money will not be a problem and you might want to save those Coins for other and more important purposes.

How to use Elixirs in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

To use Elixirs in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, press the “H” key on your keyboard. If you are playing on Xbox or PS5, you will need to press the down button on your D-pad. This is the default key, but you can always bind it to another button from Settings.

This concludes our guide to Elixirs and how to use them in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

