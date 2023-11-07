Assassin’s Creed leak claims next protagonist will be based on real-life samurai

New leaks are continuing to reveal more information on AC Red, with the latest pointing towards a real-life samurai as one of the playable protagonists.

Ubisoft announced Assassin’s Creed Codename Red last year during the developer’s digital showcase, bringing fans to a highly requested setting: feudal Japan.

Yet since the game’s reveal trailer, Ubisoft has taken the “creed” seriously, remaining silent about Red. That hasn’t stopped the leaks from sprouting, and as time goes on, more continue to paint the setup of what may come.

The latest leak has pointed towards Ubisoft stepping outside its comfort zone, as AC Red’s second playable protagonist may be based on a real-life samurai.

Assassin’s Creed Red protagonist may be Yasuke

Earlier this year, reports surfaced that AC Red will have two playable characters, akin to Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Odyssey. One of the characters was leaked a few weeks ago via a LinkedIn post and is a female character.

Insider Gaming has now shared more information on the game’s second playable character, aka, the “samurai.” If proven true, the samurai character will be heavily influenced by Yasuke, the first real-life samurai and a series first. To date, each lead has been entirely fictional, meaning this new character would break that trend.

Yasuke has been in various forms of media, such as the Netflix show or in games as minor roles. Red would feature him as a playable character, although his story would be rewritten to fit the Assassin’s Creed narrative.

The report went on to share more story information. In Red, Yasuke was a slave traveling on a ship until that ship was attacked. Yasuke survived the attack, but his lover died in the fiasco.

It’s also reported that Yasuke and the female protagonist, “Naoe Fujibayashi,” are fierce enemies but unite to save Japan.

As with any leaks, it’s important to take them with a grain of salt. Yet, if true, this story direction could give the Assassin’s Creed series a nice injection of narrative boost. Stay tuned for more details to come as they become available.