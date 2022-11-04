Where to find hidden Nessie Easter egg on Apex Legends Broken Moon map

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at [email protected]

An Apex Legends player has discovered a secret Nessie Easter Egg on the new Season 15 map Broken Moon. Here’s how players can find it for themselves.

While Apex Legends is filled to the brim with unique characters, it has developed its own mascot of sorts in the form of Nessie.

For those who may not know, Nessie is a small plushie resembling the Loch Ness monster and has been used as an Easter egg by Respawn since the game’s early days.

Now, one player has discovered a hidden Nessie Easter Egg on Season 15’s Broken Moon map. Here’s how you can find the Nessie plush on Broken Moon for yourself.

How to find Broken Moon Nessie Easter egg

A clip on the Apex Legends subreddit showed one player using Valkyrie to access a hidden section of Broken Moon to find the Nessie plushie.

It’s important to note to access this hidden spot, you will need to use a Legend with expanded mobility options. Valkyrie can do this trick by carefully managing her jetpack fuel but Legends like Pathfinder or Octane will require a bit more precision to access the hidden spot.

Next, players need to go to The Core POI on Broken Moon. The area players want to focus on is the center pillar with the oscillating core.

According to the video, players can actually clip into the oscillating fins of the core and stand on the bottom platform.

Players using Valkyrie must carefully manage their jetpack fuel and boost to the top of the pillar and push against the side of one of the fins. Doing so should allow you to clip into the fin and stand on the inside of the ring.

While Valkyrie is the easiest Legend to access this spot thanks to the precision her Jetpack offers, Legends like Horizon, Pathfinder, Octane, and Vantage should be able to get enough height from their abilities to see Nessie as well.

Once you have successfully landed on the ring, you will notice a small Nessie plush on the lip of the ring, which is normally out of sight from players standing on the floor below.

And that’s everything players need to know about finding the hidden Nessie Easter egg on Broken Moon!