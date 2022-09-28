Apex Legends squad stunned after finding Nessie easter egg in Gun Run

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at [email protected]

At the start of Gun Run, Apex Legends teams are being labeled Nessie Squad, an incredibly rare occurrence that few know about.

A holdover from Respawn Entertainment’s Titanfall days, Nessie has long counted as a fan-favorite Easter egg in Apex Legends.

Notably, plushie versions of the creature lay scattered across the Kings Canyon map. Nessie plushies exist as stuffed collectibles in the real world, too.

As such, Nessie Easter eggs are always a beloved sight for fans. And one recent sighting has taken take Apex faithful by surprise.

Apex Legends assume the role of Nessie Squad in Gun Run

Typically, the start of each Gun Run match divides four groups of three into the following squads – Bear, Eagle, Tiger, and Wolf.

In the last several days, however, some teams have been assigned a brand-new name, Nessie Squad. Shadytheruler noticed the Easter egg and shared a screenshot with proof on Apex’s subreddit.

Twitter user Fatthew Mantasia‘s crew similarly assumed the role of Nessie Squad a few days ago. Respawn’s Senior Technical Experience Designer, Justin Masse, came across the tweet and that he added the “super rare” Easter egg to the game.

Masse later told curious fans that Nessie Squad selections in Apex Legends are all about random rolls. According to the developer, there’s a 1 in 1,000 chance that Team Wolf will turn into Team Nessie.

The odds that one team will take the Nessie mantle over their opponents are 1 in 4, Masse continued.

All in all, Gun Run matches featuring a Nessie-branded crew rely upon chance. And since Gun Run constitutes a limited-time mode, it seems the vast majority of players may never know the joy of being picked for Nessie Squad.