Apex Legends dev responds to invisible walls bug on new Broken Moon map

An Apex Legends dev has revealed that Broken Moon will be getting some tweaks after players found an invisible wall in some spots.

The long-awaited Season 15 update for Apex Legends has finally landed, giving players the chance to get to grips with a new legend in the form of Catalyst, as well as the new Broken Moon map.

The new map is the battle royale’s fifth map in total, following Kings Canyon, World’s Edge, Olympus, and Storm Point, and has proven to be a hit with players.

Its massive size means games are a bit more spaced out, with Respawn trying to make it more like World’s Edge rather than Storm Point. Though, there have also been a few issues in the early days.

Broken Moon invisible wall is being fixed in Apex Legends

A number of players have found that, when it comes to the Promenade point of interest, there is an invisible wall deflecting their equipment. Some have taken to social media, showing off clips of grenades just bumping into this invisible wall and not hitting their target.

Well, Respawn’s Aaron Stump, one of the level designers, has now confirmed that they’re aware of that, as well as some of the foliage around Broken Moon that appears to be deflecting bullets.

“The invisible wall in Promenade is known and is being fixed – unfortunately might not go in until 15.1. There are also some bugs with foliage blocking bullets, a map-wide pass on foliage has been done,” he tweeted.

According to Stump, the 15.1 update will bring some quality-of-life changes to Broken Moon, but those are being worked on by other developers.

With Respawn being aware and working on the invisible wall bug, it shouldn’t be too long before an update for that is rolled out. It could even come in an overnight hotfix, meaning you don’t have to download anything. Though, we’ll just have to wait and see.