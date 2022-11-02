Best Broken Moon landing spots in Apex Legends Season 15

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at [email protected]

Apex Legends’ Broken Moon map has arrived in Season 15, but which POIs yield the most loot, and give you the best chance at securing a victory?

Arriving on November 1, Broken Moon is the latest map to be added to Apex Legends in the major Season 15 update.

With a breathtaking skybox and a zip rail travel system that allows players to rotate between each POI in a matter of seconds, Broken Moon matches feel significantly faster-paced than the other maps in the Outlands.

However, with bigger POIs and more loot than ever, deciding where to land on Broken Moon can be challenging, but picking the right spot is essential if you want to maximize your chances of winning.

To save you some time, we’ve got a list of the best Broken Moon landing spots to suit every kind of player, no matter how you like to approach a match.

Contents

Best Broken Moon landing spots in Season 15

Terraformer

Respawn Entertainment The Terraformer POI on the Broken Moon map.

Terraformer’s central position on Broken Moon means it often attracts a lot of squads at the start of a match, so if you’re looking for a scrap, this could be the perfect POI for you.

The central tower is surrounded by multiple buildings brimming with loot as well as countless supply bins, so there’s certainly plenty of gear to go around.

Ultimately, this king-of-the-hill-style location encourages all squads to head toward the tower once they’re ready to fight. This often results in a huge action-packed skirmish with the victorious team being well set up for the remainder of the game.

Breaker Wharf

Respawn Entertainment The Breaker Wharf POI on the Broken Moon map.

Not everyone wants to head to a hot-drop location at the start of a match, and Breaker Wharf is a solid option for those who want a slower-paced introduction on Broken Moon.

Situated in the far North-West corner of the map, this POI contains two parallel structures that are packed with verticality and loot. Perfect for medium-range gunfights and skirmishes with one other squad, the area is incredibly fun to navigate, making it easy to pull off impressive outplays.

While landing at POIs positioned on the outskirts of Kings Canyon, World’s Edge, Olympus, and Storm Point can often result in boring games, this is certainly not the case for Broken Moon thanks to zip rails.

The travel system allows an easy rotation out of Breaker Wharf to the next POI, keeping the action coming and allowing you to find a set of enemies in no time.

Alpha Base

Respawn Entertainment The Alpha Base POI on the Broken Moon map.

Located inside of a giant moon crater, Alpha Base is a POI where you have to fight for your rewards, but anyone who is looking to rack up kills should definitely consider landing here.

Densely packed lunar buildings encourage close-quarter gunfights making weapons like the Peacekeeper and EVA extremely effective.

Not only that, the walls that surround the area keep gunfights contained, so you’ll have to eliminate all the competition before looking to exit the area.

Eternal Gardens

Respawn Entertainment The Eternal Gardens POI on the Broken Moon map.

Without a doubt the most beautiful POI on Broken Moon, Eternal Gardens is a vast open space that forces players to take long-range range gunfights.

With supply bins sprinkled around, you’ll have to be tactical when navigating the area, but you’ll be rewarded if you can outmaneuver any pesky opponents nearby.

Eternal Gardens also has the only jump tower on the Broken Moon map, so if a skirmish starts to take a turn for the worse, don’t be afraid to make a great escape with the rest of your squad.

As it’s located on the east side of the map, rotations to Stasis Array and The Divide are both great options after you’ve finished taking in the view of the gardens.

Perpetual Core

Respawn Entertainment The Perpetual Core POI on the Broken Moon map.

Similar to Terraformer, Perpetual Core is another POI for aggressive players who aren’t afraid of taking on multiple squads.

High-risk high reward, Perpetual Core offers long-range sniper opportunities as well as the cover to push your opponents and catch them off guard.

With a lot of loot available after dropping, this gear will be quickly scooped up by the number of squads in the area, so you’ll have to take it back from their death boxes or make a quick rotation to Breaker Wharf.

Backup Atmo

Respawn Entertainment The Backup Atmo POI on the Broken Moon map.

Another POI on the outskirts of the map, Backup Atmo is jam-packed with loot and a great spot for players who want to get as strong as possible before looking for a gunfight.

Situated in the North-East corner, it’s unlikely to be filled with enemies unless the drop ship heads straight over it at the start of a match.

With a huge amount of loot bins and a few small buildings, focus on gearing up as quickly as possible and then rotating to either Alpha Base or Stasis Array.

That rounds off our list of the best landing spots for the Apex Legends map Broken Moon.

Hopefully, this guide has provided you with plenty of locations to choose from, no matter what type of player you are.