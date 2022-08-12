When will Olympus return to Apex Legends?

As part of Apex Legends Season 14, the fan-favorite Olympus map has been vaulted. So, when can Apex Legends players expect Olympus to return?

Apex Legends Season 14 has arrived, and it’s come with plenty of changes to shake up Respawn’s successful battle royale. On top of a brand-new Battle Pass to grind through, the devs have thrown a sniper-based Legend into the mix called Vantage.

As is the case with each new season, Season 14 has also changed the map rotations that players can expect. Olympus has been vaulted, and the new season will switch between the revamped Kings Canyon, World’s Edge, and Storm Point in casual playlists.

But fans will be wondering when Olympus will be making its way back to Apex Legends and they can take to the skies once again.

When is Olympus back in Apex Legends?

There is no official word just yet, but fans can expect to see Olympus in Apex Legends at the start of Season 15. Respawn tend to remove a map from the pool with each new season, then add it back the following season.

For example, Kings Canyon was removed from the rotation entirely through Season 13 but has returned now that Hunted is underway. During its time away, the OG map was also given a major update, so it’s possible that Olympus will look different when does make a comeback.

Of course, this is all just speculation for now, as we won’t know for sure when Olympus is returning to Apex Legends, or if it has received any changes, until Respawn drops the Season 15 patch notes.

Olympus was first released in Apex Legends Season 7 and has quickly gone to become one of the most beloved maps in the game’s rotation. Its stunning setting in the clouds and balanced design made it a popular addition to the roster, so it will definitely be missed by many in Season 14.

Luckily, Respawn never usually keeps a map locked away for too long, and players should be dropping back into Olympus once Season 15 finally gets underway.