When is Control coming back in Apex Legends? Respawn confirms LTM improvments coming

The Control LTM is being removed from Apex Legends as Respawn take some time to tweak a few things, but, it should be back before long. Here’s what you need to know.

With the start of Apex Legends Season 12: Defiance, Respawn Entertainment added their first new limited-time mode for a few seasons – Control.

The 9-vs-9 respawn mode, which pits teams against each other as they look to capture three control points on the map, has proven pretty popular with players both as an aside from the battle royale and as a way to warm up. Though, they have requested a few changes too, specifically to spawns.

As the limited-time mode tag suggests, Control isn’t a permanent addition like Arenas, and is being shelved with the exit of the first collection event. However, it will be back before long.

When will Control return to Apex Legends?

Multiple members of the Respawn team have confirmed that Control will be returning in Season 12 as a part of another event, given that there are more badges in the works.

However, beyond that, there isn’t a confirmed date for Control’s return, and if you’ve seen any dates, then they are only guesswork. It’s likely to only be gone a few weeks, but nobody outside of Respawn knows for sure.

What we do know is that it is more likely to arrive as a part of the Unshackled event, rather than the Warriors event, and that was the later of the two on the Season 12 roadmap.

Why is Control being removed from Apex Legends?

Just like plenty of other LTMs that have come before it, Control has had a few issues since launching. While Respawn have worked to clean a few of them up, there are still a few headaches that linger.

Josh Medina, a producer at Respawn, noted that it’s “gotta go away” for the devs to “make things better” for players. Though, again, there is no concrete date for when it will return.

It’s gotta go away for us to work on things to make it better — Josh Medina (@lowkeydbjosh) February 28, 2022

Once we know more about when we might be able to see Control back in Apex, we’ll update this article.

