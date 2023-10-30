ImperialHal claims Apex Legends delayed a big change for Season 19

TSM star Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has claimed that Respawn delayed a pretty significant change for Apex Legends Season 19, but he’s not sure when it might actually be released.

Over the past few weeks, Apex Legends players have been getting ready to say goodbye to Season 18 and waiting for the teases for Season 19 to start ramping up.

Respawn finally stopped dropping details about Season 19 back on October 26, as Conduit was revealed as the brand-new legend, and it was also confirmed that Storm Point would be undergoing a makeover. Of course, that wasn’t all, as cross-progression is finally coming and there will also be changes to the Ranked system.

However, it also appears as if there was another big change that was supposed to come in Season 19 that hasn’t made the cut.

ImperialHal hints at big feature being cut from Apex Legends Season 19

That’s according to ImperialHal who had been giving his thoughts on the new changes and revealing why none of them really excited him.

“I was excited for the one thing that’s not talked about yet, but I don’t think that’s happening. I don’t think I’m excited for anything, being honest. It seems like the game is going to be pretty much the same,” Hal said.

He didn’t reveal any further details about the thing he was being cryptic about but was joined by fellow pro Zach who was similarly vague. “I don’t think it should have happened this season, there’s no way that’s ready bro,” he said.

Hal added that he’s excited for a “big change” as it would help him enjoy the game a bit more outside of competing. That then sparked Zach to label it as a “big reset” for the battle royale.

The TSM IGL also noted that he didn’t test the upcoming season like a few other pros, so he was clearly hinting at something that has been in the works for a while. Though, it’s just going to be a case of wait and see for at least another season.