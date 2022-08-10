Apex Legends pros desperate for Kings Canyon to be removed from Ranked in Season 14

Season 14 is still fresh, but the competitive community is already voicing their concerns about the new Kings Canyon map update and its place in Ranked rotation for split 1.

Kings Canyon is the original map for Apex Legends, released alongside the game itself in February 2019. However, despite its nostalgic feel, it’s never been a map lauded for its competitive viability, compared to maps like World’s Edge or Olympus.

So, when it was announced as the Ranked map for split 1 in Season 14, there was some trepidation, but promises of improved loot and greater land mass were signs of hope. So far though, some of the best players in the world are not convinced.

Apex pros call for Ranked map change

Starting with Apex’s most-watched pro player on Twitch, Imperial Hal managed to hit a 30,000 likes target joking that if he reached it, Respawn would change the map (the direct message is not real).

Hal was joined by a chorus of other top players voicing similar frustrations.

GUILD player MaTaFe called Kings Canyon “outdated for ranked play” – particularly with the increased damage from the first ring.

100 Thieves pro Onmuu said the map was “horrible” for ranked – something Cloud9 coach PVPX echoed in regards to the loot especially.

Cloud9 player ZachMazer said that while he appreciated the devs efforts to make Kings Canyon more competitively viable, it just “doesn’t have a comfortable place in your game anymore.”