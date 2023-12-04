When does Fortnite OG return? Devs confirm original map coming back again

When does Fortnite’s OG map return to the game? Here’s what we know about its next appearance thanks to some early developer comments.

Nostalgia is one hell of a powerful feeling. Looking back fondly with rose-tinted glasses can often leave you longing for the ‘golden days’ of your favorite games. That’s never been more true than in the era of the live-service model.

As games like Fortnite never truly end, constant updates are changing the map, adding new modes, and even tweaking fundamental gameplay systems. Thus, while these updates keep things fresh, many are often looking for a return to form. That’s exactly what Fortnite delivered at the tail end of 2023 with its OG update.

But now following the Big Bang event and the debut of Chapter 5, the OG map has been sucked into the void once again. So can fans expect a return in the near future? Here’s what we know thus far.

Epic Games Fortnite’s OG map will return once more in 2024. Though for how long, no one knows.

When is Fortnite OG coming back?

Currently, there’s no set release date for the return of Fortnite OG. However, we do know for certain it’s happening, and devs have teased fans can expect it back at some stage in 2024.

Although the return of the iconic 2018 map was initially planned as a one-time celebration, its record-shattering success has since forced Epic Games to change plans. With 44.7 million players jumping on all at once, raising the bar for live-service games as a whole, devs had no choice but to confirm the OG map will return once more.

“[Not going to lie], the OG season far exceeded our expectations,” devs said from the official Fortnite Twitter account. “So much so that we’d like to bring it back… *opens 2024 roadmap doc*.”

So exactly when Fortnite OG may return is yet unclear, but we know for sure to expect it at some point throughout 2024. And no doubt when it does come back into the spotlight once again, it’ll lead to another massive surge in engagement.

So for now, that’s all we know about the inevitable return of Fortnite OG. Rest assured, we’ll keep you updated here with any further developments as 2024 rolls around.