Mirage Voyage returns to every map in Apex Legends for Season 16

Mirage Voyage has been revamped, renamed, and will return to Apex Legends in Season 16 with a new name. Here’s everything you need to know about the POI.

Mirage Voyage quickly became popular among the Apex community when it was launched way back in 2019. The last time it appeared in the game was in 2021, after which the devs said that the point of interest won’t be returning anytime soon.

Now that Apex has turned four, Mirage Voyage is returning to the game with a new name and some subtle changes.

It’s going to be present for a limited time and here’s everything you need to know about Mirage Voyage.

Article continues after ad

Respawn Entertainment Mirage is one of the quirkiest characters in Apex Legends.

Mirage Voyage is now called “Mirage à trois”

The popular POI, Mirage Voyage, now has a new name called “Mirage A’trois”. It has been revamped and is now an “interactive loot party.” It includes a new dance floor this time. Mirage A’trois will be present on all of the BR maps for the entirety of Season 16.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

We will get to see the changes as the new season drops. However, judging by the new name, the vibes may match the boxing ring POI from the Olympus map. While the fan-favorite POI makes its return to the game, there won’t be any new legends this season.

This is because Apex Legends Season 16 brings a new Legend class system and a whole host of perks. Apart from that, new “orientation” matches will also be brought in, allowing brand-new players to get used to the basics quite easily.

Article continues after ad

Apex Legends Season 16 goes live on Valentine’s day, i.e, Tuesday, February 14, 2023.