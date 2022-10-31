Apex Legends Season 15 Battle Pass: All skins and Rewards

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at [email protected]

Apex Legends Season 15 arrives on November 1 and will introduce a brand new battle pass with 100 tiers of rewards for players to unlock.

Season 15 of Apex Legends brings the new character Catalyst, the Broken Moon map, and cosmetic stickers for healing consumables.

However, despite all of these major additions, the Apex community has its eyes firmly fixed on the array of fresh cosmetics arriving in Eclipse.

A lot of these skins and collectibles will be added as part of the Season 15 battle pass which is set to offer 100 tiers of rewards for players to progress through.

Remember, the reward track will be available to purchase on the first day of Season 15, so what cosmetics can you expect to receive?

Contents

How much is the Apex Legends Season 15 battle pass?

As with previous seasons, the Season 15 battle pass will set you back 950 Apex Coins to purchase. However, you can also buy the Battle Pass bundle for 2,800 coins. This will grant you the first 25 levels of the battle pass immediately, meaning you can get access to the exclusive cosmetics sooner.

Remember, if you don’t want to spend any money, Respawn still offers plenty of free battle pass rewards in Season 15 that can be seen below:

Gibralter Skin

7 Apex Packs

11 Weapon Skins

4 Load Screens

Trackers for all Legends

2 Music Packs

200 Apex Coins

Season Badge

What’s in Apex Legends Season 15 battle pass?

This time, Respawn hasn’t revealed all the reward tiers, so we’ll have to wait until the update goes live in-game.

But, you can see all of the skins and cosmetics for specific legends here:

Ash

Revenant

Catalyst

Seer

Loba

Keep in mind, the battle pass also includes a total of 1,000 coins, so you’ll have enough to buy the Season 16 pass as well. You can also use these coins to purchase premium cosmetics in the store.

