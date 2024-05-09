GamingApex Legends

Apex Legends players disappointed as Season 21 breaks five year tradition

Shane Black
Apex Legends Artifact imageRespawn Entertainment

The newest season for Apex Legends released without a launch trailer, which has led to disappointment among the fans.

In the past, each season of the game came with an animated trailer that shows off what is happening in terms of the lore, as well giving insight into who the new character is that is joining the games.

These trailers help explain the changes to maps, gameplay, and continue giving more glimpses into the story that is playing out beyond just the Apex Games themselves.

an image of Alter in Apex Legends Season 21 patch notesRespawn Entertainment

However, this new season curiously launched without such a video, and it’s leaving the playerbase feeling a little underwhelmed by the release.

On the Apex Legends subreddit, one fan posts that this decision has “ruined the lore impact” of the new season.

They explain how the massive story beats of this season deserved to be expanded upon through a trailer of some kind. Instead, what should be a big event feels like the devs doing the “bare minimum.”

This big event is the arrival of another dimension crashing into that of Apex Legends, bringing with it the character of Alter. This is a big deal and has some massive implications for the future of the game, but Apex players feel like there just isn’t much of a story being told.

“Apex’s launch trailers are sometimes truly awesome, so missing one is pretty lame. They could have hyped up Alter something crooked,” one commented.

It’s a weird decision, and one that no one has any idea as to why it was made in the first place. The devs have not commented as to why they elected not to release a trailer for this season.

It’s unfortunate for players, who feel that the trailer missing has marred the release of the new season and building little excitement to bring people in.

About The Author

Shane Black

Shane is a Games Writer here with Dexerto, with a focus on first-person shooters, sports games, and just about anything else you can think of. He's worked with other sites like IGN, Dualshockers, and Gamepur, and possesses a huge passion for gaming.

keep reading
Apex Legends Sad
Apex Legends
Apex Legends players worried teamers are ruining Solo mode
Declan Mclaughlin
an image of Solo gameplay in Apex Legends Season 21
Apex Legends
Respawn – please make Solo mode permanent in Apex Legends
Sourav Banik
Apex Legends Broken Moon new look
Apex Legends
Apex Legends Season 21 makes underwhelming map worth playing
Shane Black
an image of Alter's ultimate in Apex Legends
Apex Legends
Apex Legends player relieved Alter isn’t OP on release
Declan Mclaughlin
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech