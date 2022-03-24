Apex Legends leak reveals Storm Point map changes in development: New POIs and more

An Apex Legends leak has revealed a set of changes to the Storm Point map, including a POI built inside a dead Leviathan near The Mill.

Since its release back in Season 11, Storm Point has been a welcome addition to the map rotation in Apex Legends, introducing Gravity Cannons and dynamic wildlife to the Outlands.

However, as it’s now been in the game for nearly two seasons, it’s expected that Respawn will be looking to overhaul or update the location with a set of new POIs, similar to Worlds Edge, Kings Canyon, and Olympus.

So, when a huge set of leaks surfaced in mid-March confirming the devs had at least begun designing changes for the tropical location, it certainly got the community excited.

Advertisement

Especially when one of the POIs appears to have been created inside a washed-up dead Leviathan.

Apex Legends leak showcases Storm Point map changes

As part of a huge set of leaks revealed on the ApexUncovered subreddit on March 22, a video of some Storm Point changes surfaced showing a brand new location in development next to The Mill.

Although the area is clearly still in the early stages of design, it looks as if Respawn has attempted to construct a POI inside a washed-up dead Leviathan.

Without a doubt, this would be one of the most unique areas in Apex Legends if it ever makes it into the game, but as the date of this recording is unknown, it’s possible the idea has been scrapped.

Advertisement

Either way, it shows Respawn is starting to think out of the box when it comes to POIs, and who knows, it’s possible we could be battling in this location in a future season.

On top of the dead Leviathan, there also seems to be an array of new armory buildings scattered across the map.

Although these are just another type of structure in Apex, they can be found in multiple locations suggesting they could have a purpose relating to weaponry or loot in some way.

Unfortunately, it’s impossible to know whether any of this content will ever make it into Apex, but it at least shows Respawn has plans for Storm Point in the near future.

Advertisement

Finally, while KralRindo’s watermark is displayed at the bottom right of the leak, the dataminer has denied that they were the source of the information.