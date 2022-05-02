Apex Legends Season 13 Storm Point map changes: New Downed Beast POI

The Downed Beast POI and IMC Armories have arrived on Storm Point in Apex Legends Season 13 and they’re going to shake up the tropical map.

Season 13 of Apex Legends is on the verge of kicking off and while the community is excited about the arrival of Newcastle, a lot of players are focused on the significant changes coming to Storm Point.

Although the tropical landscape was only introduced to Apex back in Season 11, it has so far split opinion in the player base, so in Saviors, Respawn is looking to freshen up the experience by adding a new POI and a new way to upgrade your weapons.

As showcased in the launch trailer, a giant beast attacked Storm Point but was defeated by the Legends. This sea creature is now a new POI for players to explore and loot during their matches.

Finally, IMC Armories are now scattered across the map in a variety of locations, giving competitors a chance to upgrade their gear, if they can survive an onslaught of Spectres.

New Storm Point ‘Downed Beast’ POI

The most significant change coming to Storm Point in Season 13 is definitely the Downed Beast POI that allows players to fight inside the carcass of a giant dead sea creature.

A high-tier loot area, Downed Beast is filled to the brim with top-tier items, especially in the belly of the beast which will no doubt be heavily contested at the start of a match.

However, with buildings surrounding the washed-up monstrosity, it may be worth setting up in power positions outside the animal to catch unsuspecting enemies off guard or even use the Gravity Cannon to get on top of the creature.

It’s worth noting that the Downed Beast POI hasn’t replaced any of the other locations on Storm Point, so The Mill and North Pad will remain intact.

Either way, this is without a doubt one of the most unique POIs that’s ever been added to Apex and it’s almost guaranteed to be a hot drop location for the foreseeable future.

Storm Point Armories

Following the seismic activity caused by the giant beast on the Storm Point coastline, dormant IMC Armories have risen up from underground across the map.

These mini-event areas give players a chance to take on waves of Spectres and in return, they’ll be able to upgrade their weapons with better hop-ups and attachments.

The rewards for surviving the 60-second onslaught come in the form of Smart Lootbins which cater upgrades to your specific loadout, meaning you’re always going to receive useful items.

If you’re looking for a full breakdown of how IMC Armories work, check our dedicated explainer which goes through all the details.

So, there you have it, those are all of the map changes coming to Storm Point in Season 13.