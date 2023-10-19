Conduit revealed as new legend for Apex Legends Season 19

The next legend to join the Apex Legends roster of characters has been revealed, and it’ll be Conduit at long last. So, here’s everything you need to know.

Up until Apex Legends Season 16, Respawn had been adding a new legend to their battle royale with each new season. It meant that, without fail, players had something big and new to dig their teeth into and look to master for a little while.

They decided to go away from that so they could put a bigger focus on evolving the meta. Fast forward through the two seasons since then and that has very much been the case. Season 17 added Ballistic as a new legend, while Season 18 was all about Revenant Reborn – a rework for the terrifying simulacrum that had haunted the battle royale for a while.

Season 19, though, will include a new legend and we now know that it’ll be Conduit. And yes, that name should be familiar to long-time Apex fans.

Conduit revealed as Apex Legends character for Season 19: Ignite

Conduit was one of the first new legends outside of the original roster that leaked for the battle royale all the way back in early 2019.

However, it’s taken until late 2023 for the character to become a reality.

Conduit will be the new legend in Season 19, which is also known as Ignite, after she was revealed in the pre-season Stories from the Outlands video.

Conduit leaked abilities for Apex Legends

As we’ve seen in previous leaks, she is meant to have a focus on shields – both in helping her team and wiping away protection from enemies.

Her previously leaked abilities are:

Tactical: Arc Flash: Deals damage to Conduit’s shields to give targeted allies an overshield.

Deals damage to Conduit’s shields to give targeted allies an overshield. Passive: Capacitance: Conduit’s base health is 50 health and 50 shield, instead of 100 health. Conduit gradually regenerates shield over time.

Conduit’s base health is 50 health and 50 shield, instead of 100 health. Conduit gradually regenerates shield over time. Ultimate: Short Circuit: Conduit channels their shields into a giant arc ball that flies across the battlefield, stealing shields from enemies.

Of course, these are older leaks and have not yet been confirmed by Respawn. That’ll come closer to the start of the new season. However, there is some indication in the Stories from the Outlands video that they’ll be similar.

Once we know more, we’ll update this article. So, keep checking back.