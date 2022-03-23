Who is Newcastle in Apex Legends? Leaked Legend abilities and rumors

Unreleased Apex Legends character Newcastle was uncovered in a huge leak in March, but what are their abilities, and are they the Season 13 Legend?

Although Respawn releases a new Legend every three months with the seasonal update, the community is always looking for clues about upcoming characters ahead of time.

This information usually comes from dataminers who trawl through the game files looking for any hints about who is arriving in the Outlands next.

Occasionally, major leaks surface from insiders who manage to record gameplay from the dev’s version of Apex. Well, that’s exactly what happened in March with the leak revealing nine unreleased Legends, multiple new weapons, and even Heirlooms.

Advertisement

Out of all of the legends that were uncovered, Newcastle has received most of the attention as their kit appeared to be the most complete and polished.

Contents

Who is Newcastle in Apex Legends?

In terms of lore, we know very little about Newcastle in the Apex Legends universe other than that he was the runner-up behind Forge to join the Apex Games back in Season 4.

Read More: Apex Legends Legendary skins revealed in huge leak

However, after Forge was assassinated by Revenant during a news broadcast, the Syndicate decided to let the Synthetic Nightmare join the roster instead.

While Newcastle hasn’t been mentioned by Respawn since these events, it at least shows he wanted to join the Apex Games, so it would make sense that he would try again in the future.

Advertisement

Newcastle abilities in Apex Legends

When it comes to gameplay, the major leak that was posted to the ApexUncovered subreddit in March showcased all of Newcastle’s abilities.

It’s worth noting that the abilities and animations in the clip could have changed since this was recorded, it’s even possible some of them have been scrapped, so take the leak with a pinch of salt.

Finally, although KralRindo’s watermark is shown at the bottom right of the clip, the dataminer has denied that they were the source of the leaks.

Falling into the Defensive category, Newcastle’s kit revolves around protecting allies from gunfire and reviving teammates in safe positions. Check out the ability descriptions below:

Advertisement

Passive: Retrieve The Wounded – Drag downed allies as you revive and protect them with your Revive Shield.

Drag downed allies as you revive and protect them with your Revive Shield. Tactical: Mobile Shield – Throw a controllable drone that creates a moving energy shield.

Throw a controllable drone that creates a moving energy shield. Ultimate: Castle Wall – Leap and slam to a target ally or area and create a fortified stronghold.

Will Newcastle be added in Season 13 of Apex Legends?

With Respawn dropping no hints for Season 13 just yet, it’s impossible to know whether Newcastle will be arriving in the upcoming seasonal update.

Read More: Aceu reveals underrated Wingman optic in Apex Legends to hit your shots

However, with May fast approaching, it’s likely the devs will begin dropping breadcrumbs for the next character in the near future.

Rest assured, we’ll update this article with any new leaks or rumors as soon as they surface. Don’t forget to check out alphaINTEL for all the latest Apex Legends news and updates.