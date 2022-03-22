Major Apex Legends leak reveals names of unreleased Legends

A huge Apex Legends leak has revealed nine unreleased characters and has even showcased some of their abilities in-game.

With Apex Legends being a live service game, the community is always on the lookout for the next significant update or event.

As it can take Respawn a long time to make these announcements, dataminers and leakers often take it upon themselves to identify information ahead of time.

Most of the time, clues come in the form of game files which only provide minor hints, but occasionally, major leaks are revealed from the development version of Apex that should only be available internally at Respawn.

Well, that’s exactly what’s happened on March 22, with 9 unreleased Legends and their abilities being revealed in one huge leak.

Note: Keep in mind a lot of the Legends revealed in the leak could be older versions of an already released character or have been scrapped completely. Not only that, it’s impossible to know when this build of the game is from, so a lot could have changed since then, and before any of the Legends are released, if at all.

Nine unreleased characters leaked in Apex Legends

Originally just posting a screenshot of the roster with the unreleased Legends on the ApexUncovered subreddit, a lot of the community questioned the authenticity of the leak.

However, their suspicions were short-lived, as the insider then posted a video of the Legends and their abilities inside the Firing Range.

In total, nine unreleased Legends have been revealed with Conduit, Scryer, Newcastle, Uplink, Vantage, Catalyst, Phantom, Jester, and Caliber all making an appearance.

The huge leak not only revealed the names of the Legends but also showcased their abilities which we’ll go through below. It’s worth noting that it’s likely a lot of these characters could be reworked or scrapped

It’s also worth noting that leaks like this have surfaced in the past, with many of the Legends changing a lot when they actually arrive in-game.

Conduit – Empathic Shielder

Conduit appears to be a Support Legend that focuses on regenerating allied shields at the expense of her own.

Passive: Capacitance – Conduit regenerates shield over time and gains extra regen for each nearby ally.

Conduit regenerates shield over time and gains extra regen for each nearby ally. Tactical: Arc Flash – Heals the shields of targeted allies at the cost of some of her own.

Heals the shields of targeted allies at the cost of some of her own. Ultimate: Alternating Current – Conduit launches an arc cluster bomb damaging the shields of people near the blasts. This heals Conduit’s based on the damage dealt.

Scryer – Haunting Stalker

Scryer looks like a Recon Legend that is capable of looking into enemy perspectives and setting traps.

Passive: Spectator – Automatically Optic-Haunt and spectate your killer.

Automatically Optic-Haunt and spectate your killer. Tactical: Optic-Haunt – Deploy a parasite trap that reveals the Target’s Vision.

Deploy a parasite trap that reveals the Target’s Vision. Ultimate: Shadow Wall – Unleash a creeping Wall of Darkness that blocks sight and binds enemies.

Caliber – Apex Arms Dealer

Caliber is an offensive Legend that is capable of storing a third weapon, creating turrets, and providing ammo for their squad.

Passive: Weapon Sling – A sling where you can store a third weapon.

A sling where you can store a third weapon. Tactical: Suppressor Turret – Deploy a makeshift turret from a copy of your active weapon.

Deploy a makeshift turret from a copy of your active weapon. Ultimate: Auto Loader – Deploy a box that feeds ammo directly into nearby players’ current weapons/

Jester – Tricky Trapper

Jester is a Legend that can cloak themselves and their teammates, as well set traps for unsuspecting enemies to walk into.

Passive: Rewire – Jester can turn any grenade into a proximity mine that sticks to surfaces.

Jester can turn any grenade into a proximity mine that sticks to surfaces. Tactical: Spectre Drop – Call in a drop pod with 3 spectres to guard an area. Only 1 set can be active at a time.

Call in a drop pod with 3 spectres to guard an area. Only 1 set can be active at a time. Ultimate: Cloak Field – Creates a short-lived cloaking device that hides all players in a small area. Cloak lasts for 6 seconds.

Phantom – Agile Assassin

Phantom is a mobile Legend with a combination of abilities similar to Pathfinder, Wraith, and Octane.

Passive: Double Jump – Pressing the jump button while in the air allows you to jump again.

Pressing the jump button while in the air allows you to jump again. Tactical: Hook Shot – Hook to a wall and hang off it for a short time.

Hook to a wall and hang off it for a short time. Ultimate: Void Grenade – A grenade that sends hit players to the void for a short period of time.

Vantage – Survival Sniper

Vantage is a Legend that specializes in long-range combat and even comes equipped with their own custom rifle as an Ultimate.

Passive: Sniper Kit – Tactical info available in ADS unarmed or any long-range scopes (Legend name, shield rarity, team size, and range).

Tactical info available in ADS unarmed or any long-range scopes (Legend name, shield rarity, team size, and range). Tactical: Echo Launch – Launch towards your winged companion, Echo. Order Echo by tapping Q. Launch to Echo by holding Q.

Launch towards your winged companion, Echo. Order Echo by tapping Q. Launch to Echo by holding Q. Ultimate: Mark to Kill – A custom rifle which scans enemies and boosts damage for Vantage and her squad. Damage doubles for Vantage on successive shots. Team gets 15% bonus on marked targets.

Catalyst – Creative Builder

Catalyst is a character capable of creating platforms and walls with their abilities, providing useful cover for their squad.

Passive: Reinforce – Standing near your ferro fluid structures, doors, and other Legends placeables will strengthen their integrity and allow them to take significantly more damage.

Standing near your ferro fluid structures, doors, and other Legends placeables will strengthen their integrity and allow them to take significantly more damage. Tactical: Ferro Shot – On impact, the shot creates a ramp of hardened ferro fluid that can be extended with more shots. Can also be used to create platforms on walls (Max 3 structures).

On impact, the shot creates a ramp of hardened ferro fluid that can be extended with more shots. Can also be used to create platforms on walls (Max 3 structures). Ultimate: Iron Tower – Ferrofluid rises up from below, pushing you upwards while creating a tall solid column under you.

Uplink – Satellite Savior

Uplink is a support Legend that can boost consumable effects and even prevent teammates from going down temporarily.

Passive: Network Communion – Gain 25% Recovery Effects used in Signal Range.

Gain 25% Recovery Effects used in Signal Range. Tactical: Shield Satellite – Release a Satellite that follows allies to regenerate their shields and revive.

Release a Satellite that follows allies to regenerate their shields and revive. Ultimate: Immortality Relay Beacon – Deployable Satellite Beacon that prevents allies in the signal area from being downed.

Newcastle – Mobile Defender

Newcastle is another Support Legend that specializes in protecting allies with shields and keeping them safe after they’ve been downed.

Passive: Retrieve The Wounded – Drag downed allies as you revive and protect them with your Revive Shield.

Drag downed allies as you revive and protect them with your Revive Shield. Tactical: Mobile Shield – Throw a controllable drone that creates a moving energy shield.

Throw a controllable drone that creates a moving energy shield. Ultimate: Castle Wall – Leap and slam to a target ally or area and create a fortified stronghold.

So, there you have it, those are all of the nine Legends that have been leaked from the internal build.

As mentioned above, a lot of these characters have likely been scrapped or reworked into existing Legends, so don’t expect all of them to be joining the roster anytime soon.

Either way, it gives us a glimpse into some of the concepts and ability ideas that the devs have for future Legends.