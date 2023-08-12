Apex Legends players call out devs for ‘impossible’ weapon challenges

Players weren’t happy when they discovered that the weapon challenge for popular gun, the “Prowler”, is impossible.

Respawn introduced the new Weapon Mastery System last season. Since then, players have been hard at work to master their favorite weapons.

Weapon Mastery wasn’t just your regular XP grind, either. Players have to complete certain challenges in order to continue the XP grind and reach greater heights with their gun of choice.

On August 8, the new season, Apex Legends: Resurrection, launched, bringing a reworked Revenant and some much needed-gun balance changes. But Apex Legends Season 18 has also rotated out two maps, the only two maps that have Prowlers on them. This has left players unable to complete certain challenges.

Apex Legends players find weapon challenges are “not possible”

Those who are able to fully master their weapon and complete the challenges that stand in their way are rewarded with bragging rights and some in-game goodies for their time. It’s a long grind, but, for some, it’s worth it.

However, one player noticed that they couldn’t progress the Weapon Challenges set before them for the Prowler because they couldn’t access a map where Prowlers (the in-game creatures, not the gun itself) were able to spawn.

Newer players were unhappy when trying to level up the Prowler as a result of all the more difficult challenges being locked behind the theoretically simple yet currently impossible task of killing 5 Prowlers.

The original poster was frustrated, calling the whole situation “kinda ridiculous.” Other players agreed. They pointed out that not only is the map that containing Prowlers not in rotation, but the Prowler is now also a rare care package weapon – returning to its full-auto form.

Players who have already completed the level 20 challenge sympathised with those who were stuck with the impossible task. One player said “Yeah, I busted my ass to get those done last season. It’s especially difficult because you have to find the prowler first which can be a b**ch on worlds edge.”

The introduction of Season 18 also reworked a stale and unpopular Revenant, bringing the character into the competitve spotlight. Twitch streamer and multi-time tournament champion TSM ImperialHal thinks Revenant could make a surprise appearance in teams competitive line-up.