Apex Legends players are giving up on one weapon type as changes needed

Apex Legends fans are no longer bothering with one formerly popular weapon type in the battle royale, especially when it comes to Ranked, with some claiming they’ve been nerfed too much.

If you’ve ever dropped into a game of Apex Legends, you’re bound to have a favorite weapon or two. Some players are Mozambique fans, others love the Longbow, some gravitate to the Flatline, and others can’t leave the R301 alone.

However, whenever weapons get nerfed it can cause some annoyance for players, especially as they have to change their favorite loadouts. That has been the case with the R-99, with some players claiming it is “basically throwing” these days.

Article continues after ad

Though, those annoyances have also extended to the SMG weapon class as a whole – especially if you’re someone who grinds Ranked for hours on end.

“Has anybody else just entirely stopped using SMGs in ranked?” asked Redditor PoliteChatter0, showing they’re only using the Flatline and Rampage in-game now.

Article continues after ad

“Yup, I carry an RE with hammerpoints now instead of my old trusty R99,” one answered. “Unless it’s the Volt, I don’t bother. R99 and CAR just empty way too quick, increasing the recoil for these guns only makes it more difficult to mag dump enemies,” said another.

Article continues after ad

“Yeah, most of the classic SMGs aren’t too good anymore. R9 and CAR just don’t hit as hard anymore, but I find the Volt and the RE45 still shred quite well,” another added.

Some players added that certain SMGs require bigger magazines to be usable and it can be a challenge to find the right attachments during matches.

Once Season 21 comes around, Respawn are likely to make big changes to the current weapon pool, meaning SMGs could be on the rise again. But, we’ll just have to wait and see.