All weapon buffs & nerfs in Apex Legends Season 21: Longbow, Charge Rifle, more

Season 21 of Apex Legends is here with several changes to various weapons in the game. Read on for our full breakdown of all the weapon buffs and changes coming in Season 21 of Apex Legends.

Season 21 is upon Apex Legends players, and the season is headlined by the reworked return of Solos and a brand-new skirmisher, Alter. Of course, a new season comes with a new patch, chock full of buffs and nerfs to weapons and Legends.

Season 21’s balancing act seems to be on the smaller side, although two massive changes are the removal of the Digital Threat optic and the Skullpiercer Hop-Up.

There are a few more changes to note, and with that said, here are all the weapon buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 21, Upheaval.

Respawn Entertainment

All weapon buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 21

One of the season’s biggest changes is in the Care Package, as the Wingman returns to the floor, albeit with reduced damage (from 50 to 45). In its place, the Devotion enters, with increased damage.

As mentioned, the big change is the Digital Threat has been removed from the loot pool. On the other hand, the Charge Rifle and Longbow see some recoil improvements.

Here are the full changes per Season 21’s patch notes.

Weapons & Attachments

30-30 Repeater

Skullpiercer Hop-Up removed

Charge Rifle

ADS recoil improved and stabilized

Devotion (Care Package)

NEW Reverse Hipfire: sustained hipfire will tighten accuracy instead of widen

Damage increased to 16 (was 15)

Magazine size increased to 54 (was 48 at purple)

Reserve Ammo: 324

Empty reload time significantly reduced

Longbow DMR

Skullpiercer Hop-Up removed

Barrel Stabilizer attachment removed

Base recoil significantly improved

Projectile gravity reduced

ADS in and out time reduced

Triple-Take

Now takes Boosted Loader Hop-Up

Wingman (Floor)

Projectile size reduced to pre-care package values

Damage reduced to 45 (was 50)

Skullpiercer Elite removed

Hipfire accuracy reduced

Now takes Boosted Loader Hop-Up

No longer takes magazines as an attachment

Hop-Ups

Skullpiercer removed from the loot pool

Boosted Loader added to the loot pool Reloading while near empty will speed up reloading and overload the next magazine with extra rounds



1x Digital Threat Optic