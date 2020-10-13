Horizon officially revealed in Apex Legends via new Season 7 teasers - Dexerto

A new round of teasers for Apex Legends Season 7 has officially revealed a character named Horizon, as Respawn starts to wind up the hype for the next era in the battle royale.

The studio introduced a ‘monitor’ in the Firing Range which served as a terminal that played a video featuring someone talking off-screen. After completing all the challenges handed to you, the monitor officially introduces Dr. Mary Somers, also called Horizon.

That was a strong indication that Respawn could have Horizon queued up to be the Season 7 Legend, especially since she says “see ya real soon, darlins.” About a month out from the next season is about the time that the devs like to whet their fans’ appetites for new content.

Now we have a clear picture of who to expect to play in the Games soon. By how she introduced herself, it also sounds like Horizon and her crew will be making a major splash in Apex Legends whenever they finally debut.

“All that data you’ve provided us will come in handy… when we face ya in the Games,” Horizon said, after the player completed all of the challenges.

The same day as the teaser released in Apex, Respawn also announced the Championship Edition of the game that will be coming in Season 7. In that trailer, we see the silhouette of the next Legend for the game, which could very well be Horizon.

Earlier in October, dataminer ‘Biast’ found the challenges and the teaser that players are finding today. Horizon’s badge was also previewed in these leaks, with the image of her face and prominent goggles.

Horizon was also listed as an Offensive-type Legend in another slate of leaks that listed six other characters that were rumored for Apex.

It should be noted that the order of the characters in that leak suggested she was still four Legend releases away from coming to Apex, but that obviously wouldn’t be the case if she arrives in Season 7.

Read more: How to enable Nvidia Reflex in Apex Legends

While the in-game teaser has made Horizon an official character in Apex, fans should still wait to see if she turns out to be an Offensive Legend.

These teasers usually leaves people with more questions than they answer, but everything should be more clear when Season 7 launches in Apex Legends.