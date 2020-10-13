 Horizon officially revealed in Apex Legends via new Season 7 teasers - Dexerto
Horizon officially revealed in Apex Legends via new Season 7 teasers

Published: 14/Oct/2020 0:40 Updated: 14/Oct/2020 0:47

by Alan Bernal
Respawn Entertainment

A new round of teasers for Apex Legends Season 7 has officially revealed a character named Horizon, as Respawn starts to wind up the hype for the next era in the battle royale.

The studio introduced a ‘monitor’ in the Firing Range which served as a terminal that played a video featuring someone talking off-screen. After completing all the challenges handed to you, the monitor officially introduces Dr. Mary Somers, also called Horizon.

That was a strong indication that Respawn could have Horizon queued up to be the Season 7 Legend, especially since she says “see ya real soon, darlins.” About a month out from the next season is about the time that the devs like to whet their fans’ appetites for new content.

Now we have a clear picture of who to expect to play in the Games soon. By how she introduced herself, it also sounds like Horizon and her crew will be making a major splash in Apex Legends whenever they finally debut.

“All that data you’ve provided us will come in handy… when we face ya in the Games,” Horizon said, after the player completed all of the challenges.

The same day as the teaser released in Apex, Respawn also announced the Championship Edition of the game that will be coming in Season 7. In that trailer, we see the silhouette of the next Legend for the game, which could very well be Horizon.

Earlier in October, dataminer ‘Biast’ found the challenges and the teaser that players are finding today. Horizon’s badge was also previewed in these leaks, with the image of her face and prominent goggles.

Horizon was also listed as an Offensive-type Legend in another slate of leaks that listed six other characters that were rumored for Apex.

Challenges all completed! All 3 teasers in one video from apexlegends

It should be noted that the order of the characters in that leak suggested she was still four Legend releases away from coming to Apex, but that obviously wouldn’t be the case if she arrives in Season 7.

While the in-game teaser has made Horizon an official character in Apex, fans should still wait to see if she turns out to be an Offensive Legend.

These teasers usually leaves people with more questions than they answer, but everything should be more clear when Season 7 launches in Apex Legends.

Apex Legends

How to get Apex Legends Champion Edition: Release date, price, skins

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:19 Updated: 13/Oct/2020 18:39

by Tanner Pierce
Respawn Entertainment

The Apex Legends Champion Edition bundle is bringing a slew of skins, exclusive weapon charms, and more in Season 7. Here’s everything you need to know from the price to the release date.

Previous Apex Legends editions have included skins and cosmetics, plus Apex Coins. The Champion Edition goes a step further however, as it will unlock all the post-launch Legends leading up to Season 7.

This is perfect if you’re just starting out in Apex Legends and want to get caught up, and it will also fit in nicely with the game’s release on new platforms like Switch and Steam later in the year.

Apex Legends Champion Edition price

The appropriately-titled Champion Edition, includes eight items, including some awesome skins, a weapon charm, and more, all for $39.99. While that is a pretty steep price compared to previous bundle editions, EA says what is included is worth $100, so relatively, this is a great deal.

Respawn Entertainment/EA
Players get a ton of content with the Champion Edition, including some extra character and weapon skins, free unlocks, and more.

Champion Edition content

Just by purchasing the bundle, players will have access to all legends that were released up to season 7 automatically, including the yet-to-be-announced legend coming with the aforementioned season. This means that if you’re a new player or you just haven’t played the game in a while, you won’t have to worry about grinding in order to unlock the Legends.

In addition to those free unlocks, the Champion Edition also includes seven legendary skins. Fans will be able to get their hands on skins for Legends and weapons:

  • 9 character unlocks (all Legends up to Season 7):
    • Caustic, Mirage, Octane, Wattson, Crypto, Revenant, Loba, Rampart, and the Season 7 Legend
  • 7 Exclusive Legendary items:
    • “Risen Queen” Wraith skin
    • “Forged Knight” Revenant skin
    • “Hallowed Spirit” Crypto skin
    • “Curse of the Awaken” Triple Take skin
    • “Slayer’s Lancer” Flatline skin
    • “Jaded Myth” Sentinel skin
    • “Emperor Nessy XIV” Gun Charm
  • 1,000 Apex Coins

Finally, players will also get a Golden Nessie weapon charm (based on the long-running Titanfall and Apex Easter egg), as well as 1,000 Apex Coins.

Champion Edition Release Date

According to Respawn, the Champion Edition will release at the start of Season 7, which is set to start on November 10, 2020, if everything goes according to plan. This means that you only have to wait a month to get your hands on this bundle.

The bundle will be purchasable from both digital storefronts on PlayStation, Xbox and Origin, as well as retail stores in the form of a download card.