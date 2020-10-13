How to get super jump with Octane's jump pad in Apex Legends - Dexerto

Apex Legends players have got a trick that lets Octane jump seemingly higher than normal when using his launchpad, though, it might be quite situational.

Ever since being introduced back in Season 1, Octane has helped shake up Apex Legends thanks to his unique movement abilities.

The adrenaline junkie might not feature in every match in the same way both Pathfinder and Wraith do, but when he does, you can be sure to see him whizzing around the map using Stim or flying high with his jump pad.

Players have come up with plenty of movement tricks since his introduction, with Respawn going as far as tweaking the pad so that users can use a double jump. Yet, some players have gone even further, well, higher, than that.

It comes from Reddit user KILL2BKING, who pointed out that the tip might be pretty situational, but it should help you get the high ground over unknowing opponents.

Quite simply, when an Octane jump pad is on the floor, you want to punch your way on it. Don’t run, or walk, use your melee attack right before you step on to it and you’ll start to bounce.

Now, if you really want to maximize the height advantage, let yourself float back down to the pad. You’ll then get a boost like it is a trampoline. Then, you can use your double jump to reach even greater heights.

Place an Octane jump pad Melee attack right before stepping onto the pad Take a bounce up and down like a trampoline Double jump off to new heights

As noted, while this tip is pretty useful, it’s also quite situational. Given that you need to bounce up and back down again on the jump pad, it can make you vulnerable to enemy attacks.

At the end of the day, though, if you need to reach a spot that could you give a leg up in a game, the movement trick is certainly worth mastering. At least until Respawn make legends changes.