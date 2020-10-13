 How to get super jump with Octane's jump pad in Apex Legends - Dexerto
Apex Legends

How to get super jump with Octane’s jump pad in Apex Legends

Published: 13/Oct/2020 16:19 Updated: 13/Oct/2020 16:21

by Connor Bennett
Octane in Apex Legends
Respawn/EA

Apex Legends players have got a trick that lets Octane jump seemingly higher than normal when using his launchpad, though, it might be quite situational.

Ever since being introduced back in Season 1, Octane has helped shake up Apex Legends thanks to his unique movement abilities. 

The adrenaline junkie might not feature in every match in the same way both Pathfinder and Wraith do, but when he does, you can be sure to see him whizzing around the map using Stim or flying high with his jump pad.

Players have come up with plenty of movement tricks since his introduction, with Respawn going as far as tweaking the pad so that users can use a double jump. Yet, some players have gone even further, well, higher, than that. 

Octane in Apex Legends
Respawn/EA
Octane can regularly be found in Apex games, but not as much as some other legends.

It comes from Reddit user KILL2BKING, who pointed out that the tip might be pretty situational, but it should help you get the high ground over unknowing opponents. 

Quite simply, when an Octane jump pad is on the floor, you want to punch your way on it. Don’t run, or walk, use your melee attack right before you step on to it and you’ll start to bounce.

Now, if you really want to maximize the height advantage, let yourself float back down to the pad. You’ll then get a boost like it is a trampoline. Then, you can use your double jump to reach even greater heights. 

  1. Place an Octane jump pad
  2. Melee attack right before stepping onto the pad
  3. Take a bounce up and down like a trampoline
  4. Double jump off to new heights

As noted, while this tip is pretty useful, it’s also quite situational. Given that you need to bounce up and back down again on the jump pad, it can make you vulnerable to enemy attacks. 

At the end of the day, though, if you need to reach a spot that could you give a leg up in a game, the movement trick is certainly worth mastering. At least until Respawn make legends changes.

Gaming

Best Amazon Prime Day Gaming deals (US & UK)

Published: 13/Oct/2020 12:07 Updated: 13/Oct/2020 19:13

by Calum Patterson
Amazon

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us, which means it’s one of the best times to get your hands on those gaming products that you’ve been looking forward to adding to your arsenal. Here are some of the best deals on Amazon Prime today in the gaming world.

Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us. For those who don’t know, once a year Amazon puts out some insane deals on all sorts of products. One of the main grabs on that day, however, are tech products. More specifically, gaming products are highly sought after – and for good reason. Any chance to get your hands on an expensive gaming console or TV at a lower price is bound to bring some anticipation.

But what are some of the best deals, you might ask? What have the biggest discounts or what now has the best value? Here are the best gaming deals during Amazon Prime Day for both the US and the UK on October 13 and 14, 2020, broken down by each specific category.

Note that prices are subject to change, and some of these items may go out of stock fast.

Jump to a specific category:

US

UK

US Edition

Best PlayStation 4 deals (US)

Last of Us 2 on PS4

Best Xbox One deals (US)

Madden NFL 21

Best PC deals (US)

Gigabyte Motherboard

Samsung NVME SSD

Best Nintendo Switch deals (US)

Best Accessories deals (US)

Razer huntsman keyboard

Razer Nari headset

UK Edition

Best PlayStation 4 deals (UK)

Best Xbox One deals (UK)

Best PC deals (UK)

Best Nintendo Switch deals (UK)

Best Accessories deals (UK)

If you don’t see your favorite item on the list of deals today, not a problem. Remember, both Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a little over a month out, so if you didn’t get your hands on your favorite item here, you may have a chance to try again in just a few weeks.

