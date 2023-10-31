Apex Legends Loba Prestige skin leaked ahead of a possible Season 19 arrival

Apex Legend’s Prestige skin pool may be expanding, with a leak pointing to Loba being next to receive a mythic.

Season 19 of Apex Legends is underway, with Conduit, Legend balancing, and a thick battle pass full of new rewards to explore. That doesn’t even begin to mention the brand-new changes to the Ranked mode and Storm Point looking to freshen up the experience.

Of course, this is just the tip of the iceberg, as the middle of the season usually brings a limited-time event to keep fans engaged.

It seems some fans are already turning towards the midseason content drop. If this new leak proves true, it points towards Loba getting a new set of threads, specifically, a Prestige skin.

Apex Legends Loba Prestige skin leaked

Since their introduction in Season 12, Prestige skins have been highly coveted and some of Apex Legend’s most unique skin sets. The Mythic tier item unlocks a rare skin set, customizable via three tiers of challenges, a unique finisher, and a skydive trail.

Currently, there are only six Prestige skins in Apex Legends. They can only be earned via completing a Collection Event or by spending 150 Heirloom shards.

Shared to Twitter, Psamatheh discovered Loba’s Prestige skin. If true, this skin would likely be released around the middle of the season via a Collection Event.

Artwork aside, they also went on to share more footage of Prestige skin, which included the skydive trail and finisher with sound.

Prestige skins have certainly been a topic of discussion since their implementation. Fans have either loved or hated them, and Loba’s Prestige skin is causing quite a split amongst players.

We’ll see how the skin unfolds, but for now, be sure to enjoy Season 19.