 How to get Apex Legends Champion Edition: Release date, price, skins - Dexerto
Apex Legends

How to get Apex Legends Champion Edition: Release date, price, skins

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:19 Updated: 13/Oct/2020 18:39

by Tanner Pierce
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

The Apex Legends Champion Edition bundle is bringing a slew of skins, exclusive weapon charms, and more in Season 7. Here’s everything you need to know from the price to the release date.

Previous Apex Legends editions have included skins and cosmetics, plus Apex Coins. The Champion Edition goes a step further however, as it will unlock all the post-launch Legends leading up to Season 7.

This is perfect if you’re just starting out in Apex Legends and want to get caught up, and it will also fit in nicely with the game’s release on new platforms like Switch and Steam later in the year.

Apex Legends Champion Edition price

The appropriately-titled Champion Edition, includes eight items, including some awesome skins, a weapon charm, and more, all for $39.99. While that is a pretty steep price compared to previous bundle editions, EA says what is included is worth $100, so relatively, this is a great deal.

Respawn Entertainment/EA
Players get a ton of content with the Champion Edition, including some extra character and weapon skins, free unlocks, and more.

Champion Edition content

Just by purchasing the bundle, players will have access to all legends that were released up to season 7 automatically, including the yet-to-be-announced legend coming with the aforementioned season. This means that if you’re a new player or you just haven’t played the game in a while, you won’t have to worry about grinding in order to unlock the Legends.

In addition to those free unlocks, the Champion Edition also includes seven legendary skins. Fans will be able to get their hands on skins for Legends and weapons:

  • 9 character unlocks (all Legends up to Season 7):
    • Caustic, Mirage, Octane, Wattson, Crypto, Revenant, Loba, Rampart, and the Season 7 Legend
  • 7 Exclusive Legendary items:
    • “Risen Queen” Wraith skin
    • “Forged Knight” Revenant skin
    • “Hallowed Spirit” Crypto skin
    • “Curse of the Awaken” Triple Take skin
    • “Slayer’s Lancer” Flatline skin
    • “Jaded Myth” Sentinel skin
    • “Emperor Nessy XIV” Gun Charm
  • 1,000 Apex Coins

Finally, players will also get a Golden Nessie weapon charm (based on the long-running Titanfall and Apex Easter egg), as well as 1,000 Apex Coins.

Champion Edition Release Date

According to Respawn, the Champion Edition will release at the start of Season 7, which is set to start on November 10, 2020, if everything goes according to plan. This means that you only have to wait a month to get your hands on this bundle.

The bundle will be purchasable from both digital storefronts on PlayStation, Xbox and Origin, as well as retail stores in the form of a download card.

Best Amazon Prime Day Gaming deals (US & UK)

Published: 13/Oct/2020 12:07 Updated: 13/Oct/2020 16:30

by Calum Patterson
Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us, which means it’s one of the best times to get your hands on those gaming products that you’ve been looking forward to adding to your arsenal. Here are some of the best deals on Amazon Prime today in the gaming world.

Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us. For those who don’t know, once a year Amazon puts out some insane deals on all sorts of products. One of the main grabs on that day, however, are tech products. More specifically, gaming products are highly sought after – and for good reason. Any chance to get your hands on an expensive gaming console or TV at a lower price is bound to bring some anticipation.

But what are some of the best deals, you might ask? What have the biggest discounts or what now has the best value? Here are the best gaming deals during Amazon Prime Day for both the US and the UK on October 13 and 14, 2020, broken down by each specific category.

Note that prices are subject to change, and some of these items may go out of stock fast.

Jump to a specific category:

US

UK

US Edition

Best PlayStation 4 deals (US)

Last of Us 2 on PS4

Best Xbox One deals (US)

Madden NFL 21

Best PC deals (US)

Gigabyte Motherboard

Samsung NVME SSD

Best Nintendo Switch deals (US)

Best Accessories deals (US)

Razer huntsman keyboard

Razer Nari headset

UK Edition

Best PlayStation 4 deals (UK)

Best Xbox One deals (UK)

Best PC deals (UK)

Best Nintendo Switch deals (UK)

Best Accessories deals (UK)

If you don’t see your favorite item on the list of deals today, not a problem. Remember, both Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a little over a month out, so if you didn’t get your hands on your favorite item here, you may have a chance to try again in just a few weeks.

