How to get Apex Legends Champion Edition: Release date, price, skins - Dexerto

The Apex Legends Champion Edition bundle is bringing a slew of skins, exclusive weapon charms, and more in Season 7. Here’s everything you need to know from the price to the release date.

Previous Apex Legends editions have included skins and cosmetics, plus Apex Coins. The Champion Edition goes a step further however, as it will unlock all the post-launch Legends leading up to Season 7.

This is perfect if you’re just starting out in Apex Legends and want to get caught up, and it will also fit in nicely with the game’s release on new platforms like Switch and Steam later in the year.

Apex Legends Champion Edition price

The appropriately-titled Champion Edition, includes eight items, including some awesome skins, a weapon charm, and more, all for $39.99. While that is a pretty steep price compared to previous bundle editions, EA says what is included is worth $100, so relatively, this is a great deal.

Champion Edition content

Just by purchasing the bundle, players will have access to all legends that were released up to season 7 automatically, including the yet-to-be-announced legend coming with the aforementioned season. This means that if you’re a new player or you just haven’t played the game in a while, you won’t have to worry about grinding in order to unlock the Legends.

In addition to those free unlocks, the Champion Edition also includes seven legendary skins. Fans will be able to get their hands on skins for Legends and weapons:

9 character unlocks (all Legends up to Season 7): Caustic, Mirage, Octane, Wattson, Crypto, Revenant, Loba, Rampart, and the Season 7 Legend

7 Exclusive Legendary items: “Risen Queen” Wraith skin “Forged Knight” Revenant skin “Hallowed Spirit” Crypto skin “Curse of the Awaken” Triple Take skin “Slayer’s Lancer” Flatline skin “Jaded Myth” Sentinel skin “Emperor Nessy XIV” Gun Charm

1,000 Apex Coins

Finally, players will also get a Golden Nessie weapon charm (based on the long-running Titanfall and Apex Easter egg), as well as 1,000 Apex Coins.

Champion Edition Release Date

According to Respawn, the Champion Edition will release at the start of Season 7, which is set to start on November 10, 2020, if everything goes according to plan. This means that you only have to wait a month to get your hands on this bundle.

The bundle will be purchasable from both digital storefronts on PlayStation, Xbox and Origin, as well as retail stores in the form of a download card.