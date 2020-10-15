When does Apex Legends Season 7 start? - Dexerto

Apex Legends Season 7 is now fast becoming a reality, as Respawn prepares for the second anniversary of their mega-popular battle royale. Here’s everything we know so far, including a potential new map, the upcoming Legend, and more.

There was plenty of new content added in Apex Legends Season 6, but now that we have had the chance to experience the new Rampart, the Volt SMG, the World’s Edge update, and more, eyes will, as per usual, turn towards the next season again.

Season 7 certainly seems like it’s set up to be a banger too. Fans could finally head to a third battle royale map, if teasers are correct, and the new Legend has officially been revealed by Respawn as well.

Without further ado, here’s everything we know about Apex Legends Season 7, from the new guns, to Legends, maps, and when the update is expected to arrive.

When is Apex Legends Season 7?

Season 7 is set to begin on Thursday, November 10. This seasonal start-date is based on the Season 6 battle pass duration, which is already set to expire on the same day. Season 6 rewards will also be unavailable after this date.

That means this season will run for 85 days, or around three months. That is the usual length for Apex Legends seasons, super-long Season 4 notwithstanding. For the remainder of the season, there are still a handful of LTMs and events left to be added.

After the developers pushed Season 6’s launch date back a week, many fans were concerned that it may affect the following seasons too. However, as of now, there has not been any mention of a delay from Respawn devs in the run-up to Season 7.

Who is the Season 7 legend?

There were plenty of leaks regarding possible legends for Season 7 in recent months, with all signs initially pointing to the rumored character “Nova” making an entrance in Apex Legends.

However, Respawn have now confirmed Horizon will arrive in November, after releasing a teaser of the new character in Firing Range.

Horizon: 🔸 Scottish

🔸 Ginger

🔸 Has a drone called Newt Is your new main…?

Horizon greeted players with a new set of challenges, but little is known about the mysterious Scottish legend, other than the fact she has a drone called “Newt.”

Apex leaker shrugtal has since revealed an early look at what Horizon’s abilities could like, although Respawn has yet to give any clues about her playstyle.

Will Apex Legends Season 7 have new guns?

The biggest frontrunner for the Season 7 gun is the newly-discovered “Predator” machinegun found in the code after the August 18 update. At the moment it’s just string codes, so there’s nothing we can show you, unfortunately.

We do know it’s going to be a big gun though. The code references “shell drops,” which could mean it’s similar to Rampart’s new Sheila mounted turret. There are also references to “second shots,” meaning it could have two modes of fire.

Eagle-eyed Apex Legends fans also spotted a strange composite bow in one of the early S6 trailers too. The odd bow was seen again in an official image shared by Respawn, which has since been deleted by the developers.

This compound bow could be the next Season 7 weapon, and would certainly be exciting if it was. Apex Legends has yet to add any truly out-of-the-box guns or weapons to its arsenal. We think a combat bow would be pretty damn cool!

Will there be a new map in Season 7?

There are two options Respawn may have for a potential Season 7 map to add to the battle royale’s battlefield picks alongside Kings Canyon and World’s Edge in November.

The first is city-scape “Olympus,” which has been regularly teased in the title since the start of Season 4’s promos. The other is the newly-discovered “Tropic Island,” which appeared in the code after an update on August 18.

If we had to tip one this far out, it would definitely be Olympus. The city on Psamathe has been mentioned far too many times for it to be a simple easter egg for Titanfall 2 fans. We have to end up there, one way or another.

Respawn has yet to officially comment on anything regarding Olympus. That means players only have the hints laced into the lore to go off. That said, when you combine the teasers — which the devs love to make use of ⁠— it does add up.

How much will the Season 7 battle pass cost?

The battle passes for all previous Apex Legends seasons have cost 950 Apex Coins. You’ll probably be able to pick up 1,000 from the store for $9.99/£7.99 in the seventh season too.

You can keep hold of the free currency claimed through Season 6’s battle pass progression and use that too, if you haven’t already spent that on other Apex store goodies.

So, while not everything has been announced just yet, there’s all that we know about Apex Legends Season 7 so far. We’ll keep this article updated as new leaks emerge and Respawn drops more hints and news throughout season six.