First look at new legend Horizon revealed in Apex Legends leaks - Dexerto

First look at new legend Horizon revealed in Apex Legends leaks

Published: 6/Oct/2020 9:30

by Connor Bennett
Apex Legends icon for Horizon against a screenshot of the countdown location on World's Edge
Respawn/EA

Apex Legends Season 7

A major Apex Legends leak from the Aftermarket event has revealed the first look at Horizon, who could appear as soon as the end of Season 6.

With each new Apex Legends season, Respawn adds a new legend to their roster of character – giving players a chance to experience someone new.

The majority of these legends have been leaked at some point, with some leaks stretching all the way back to the first two seasons of the game. 

As Season 7 is on the horizon, it has been believed that Valk would be the next character, but that might not be the case, as a whole tonne of assets for Horizon – another leaked legend – have surfaced.

Wraith and Loba shooting in Apex Legends.
Respawn Entertainment
The Apex roster of legends expands with each new season.

Shortly after the Aftermarket Collection Event update went live on October 6, data miners were quickly able to get their hands on new info – with the biggest of which being about Horizon. 

Biast revealed three different videos with codenames relating to Horizon and challenges, each of which being progressively more teasing than the other. Though, in the final video, we finally get to see the new female character. 

The character speaks to the camera with a pen in her hands, and though there is no audio, it seems as if she is giving players instructions or hints about her set of challenges that could drop before the end of Season 6.

On top of the videos, leakers were also to find a badge of the new legend that players will, presumably, be able to use once the challenges are complete.

It’s nothing too fancy as there are no animations, crazy symbols, or glowing colors. The badge is simply Horizon’s legend icon on a cyan background with a small star underneath. 

While all signs might now point to Horizon being the new legend coming in Season 7, instead of Valk, no leaker has stated that yet, nor have her potential abilities surfaced. 

It could also be a Forge-like situation, where Respawn are using the character as bait before revealing someone else. But, that seems unlikely given she has more about her than Forge. So, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Apex Legends

Pathfinder Grapple “buff” in Apex Legends is actually a nerf

Published: 7/Oct/2020 11:44 Updated: 7/Oct/2020 11:46

by Calum Patterson
Pathfinder sad with grapple
Respawn Entertainment

Pathfinder

After months of waiting, Pathfinder mains were excited to try out his new and improved grapple in Apex Legends, following the Aftermarket update. But, it turns out that it wasn’t actually an improvement at all.

Pathfinder’s grapple previously had a much shorter cooldown, only 15 seconds. This meant that in any given engagement, Pathfinder would likely be able to shoot his grapple multiple times.

This was eventually deemed too strong, and the cooldown was increased to 35 seconds, essentially reducing it to one use per engagement (unless it’s a particularly long firefight).

Immediately, Pathfinder mains complained that this was far too long a cooldown, and the character’s pick rate plummeted in Season 5.

apex legends pathfinder
Respawn Entertainment
Pathfinder has been a less-than-popular pick since his nerf – and this new update isn’t helping.

Respawn confirmed ahead of the Aftermarket event that Pathfinder would be getting some “love” in the update, and it certainly was a big change. Whether it was “love” or not, is now up for debate though.

Pathfinder’s grapple cooldown now depends on how far the player grapples. A shorter distance = a shorter cooldown. In the patch notes, Respawn explained: “the maximum cooldown is still 35s, but you’re going to have to swing a very long distance to get there.”

This was actually a suggestion that came from Reddit. But, back on Reddit after the update, players are not totally convinced this is really a buff at all, as demonstrated by u/laughie1:

As demonstrated, this rather small distance pre-patch, would result in the standard 35 second cooldown. But, the Cooldown began immediately after the grapple was launched.

Post-patch, 1) the cooldown doesn’t begin until the player lands, and 2) the timer for the length of the grapple continues to increase even after the grapple has disconnected.

As the player explains, “If you get the cooldown to 35 seconds, the countdown starts when you hit the ground, not when you first grapple, basically making your grapple cooldown 4-5 seconds longer then before the “buff”.”

To make matters worse, if you land into a slide, the timer will continue to hold at 35 seconds, and won’t start counting down until you stop sliding.

It’s not clear if this functionality was intended by the developers. They’ve already identified and are working on a fix for a visual bug related to the grapple, but this issue seems to be hard-coded into the new design of the cooldown system.

