Apex Legends fans praise devs over Conduit’s unique details in Season 19

Apex Legends players are praising the devs over a third-person easter egg with the new legend Conduit in Season 19.

Season 19 has finally arrived for Apex Legends players, giving the battle royale a much-needed breath of fresh air.

While typically, each season has launched with a new Legend, Respawn instead took a different approach in Season 18 with a rework to Revenant instead.

However, with Season 19’s launch, it’s business as usual with a new Legend release, as Conduit, a new support legend, takes to the dropship.

Apex Legends fans impressed with Conduit’s unique details

After releasing on October 31 with Season 19, fans have already noticed some cool and unique easter eggs with the new Legend conduit.

As noted by one fan in a Reddit thread, sometimes when players slide as Conduit, she’ll take a selfie using her handheld device similar to her finisher — a small detail that is fair to say is appreciated by the Apex Legends community.

Although it can only be seen in third-person, other players in the replies praised the devs for Conduit’s little easter egg. “That’s such a neat detail,” said one. “It’s a way of showing the character’s personality,” said another.

“I like the detail they added for her,” one wrote. “She has so much character! Purely off that aspect, I really like her,” another player added.

Not only that, but according to some, the Legend even occasionally lets out a little laugh when pinging a Mozambique pistol.

While Apex Legends Season 20 is quite some time away, it’s fair to say players would love to see some more unique and quirky details for new Legends.