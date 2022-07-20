Game-changing Valkyrie bug in Apex Legends adds third-person mode

Andrew Amos . 16 minutes ago

Apex Legends, for all intents and purposes, was designed as a first-person shooter. However if you wanted to play from a new third-person perspective outside of the Firing Range ⁠— just hook up to Valkyrie’s Skyward Dive in this new bug.

Valkyrie’s Skyward Dive ultimate has caused no shortage of issues in Apex Legends. From players randomly phasing into objects and getting glitched out on wild terrain across the map, taking to the skies isn’t as easy as the pilot makes it seem.

However a bug in Apex Legends is breaking the game in new and exciting ways, giving everyone third-person mode. You play the game as you normally would ⁠— just from a different, wider perspective. It’s also really easy to replicate so keep that in mind.

All you have to do is hook up to Valkyrie’s Skyward Dive in a place where you will get stuck height-wise while on the ground. A door or a loot bin are the most common areas.

Valkyrie herself cannot be affected by the bug, but because her allies are lower on the ground compared to her, they can glitch out and be flung off the ultimate with a third-person perspective and get a new outlook on the game.

There is a downside to the third-person perspective though. Not only is it really hard to aim with given the view, you will also be forever tethered to the Valkyrie, making it very easy for enemies to spot where you both are.

It’s not the first time players have found glitches to play the game in third-person, but it’s by far the easiest to replicate.

That’s all a small cost though if you truly wanted to try out Apex Legends in the third person. It’s not ideal, but for a few laughs it’s worth giving it a whirl before Respawn patches it out.