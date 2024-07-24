Wild Valorant bug gives you two ultimates for the price of one

There’s a new bug in Valorant that allows you to use your ultimate back-to-back completely free, letting you run over your enemies with overwhelming power.

Like League of Legends, Valorant has abilities that can be purchased between each round, with an ultimate that gets charged through getting kills, getting killed, interacting with the bomb, and gathering orbs. This lets you unleash a powerful skill that can swiftly turn the tide of a round if used well.

This is especially so if you’re able to launch two of them in a row, with the latter being completely free thanks to a strange bug.

Reddit user Assestionss showcased the game-changing hiccup that allowed them to cast their second ultimate completely free. The clip clearly shows the user playing Skye launch their ultimate twice, one right after the other.

For some reason, their ultimate doesn’t consume the orbs required when the ability is first used, letting them pop another one right there and then.

This wasn’t a visual glitch either, as the Skye Seekers detected enemies and chased them down twice, letting the player and their team gain vital information in the post-plant retake.

There doesn’t seem to be a clear cause for why this bug might’ve occurred, but it’s evident from the clip that there’s a fair amount of stuttering, likely due to some lag on the player’s end. They came forward to mention they were playing on the California servers, which may have been the cause of this.

Because of these factors, the bug doesn’t seem to be easily replicated, unless you plan on server hopping to somewhere many miles away. As a result, there’s every chance you never encounter this in one of your games, but nonetheless, it’s still cause for concern.

Riot Games is yet to address the matter but should it become more widespread, they’ll no doubt be forced to. We’ll keep you up to speed with all the latest details.

