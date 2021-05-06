Apex Legends dev responds to very broken Valkyrie Ultimate bug - Dexerto

An Apex Legends developer has responded to the Valkyrie Ultimate bug causing players to be pushed underneath the map.

Apex Legends Season 9 has arrived and the major update has introduced a range of new and exciting additions to the title. From the brand new permanent mode in the form of Arenas to the deadly accurate Bocek Bow, there’s no denying that Respawn has really knocked it out of the park with Legacy.

However, despite all these incredible features, the new Legend Valkyrie has become the highlight of the update for the majority of Apex players. Her ability to soar through the sky and scout foes from above offers a playstyle unlike any other Legend in-game.

Unfortunately, not every aspect of her kit is working as it is supposed to, with her Ultimate dragging players under the map to their demise. Luckily, a Respawn developer has responded to the issue on Reddit and given players some hope that the bug will be resolved very soon.

Respawn dev responds to Valkyrie Ultimate bug

A thread posted to the Apex Legends subreddit showing off the bug currently affecting Valkyrie’s Ultimate has garnered over 14,000 upvotes at the time of writing.

The frustrating glitch stops the upward thrust of Valkyrie’s Ultimate and holds a player in mid-air. At that point, a player is forced downwards and forced underneath the game’s map where they inevitably fall to their death. The issue appears to be particularly common when a Legend gets caught on a piece of terrain while traveling up into the air.

Shortly after this thread was posted by CurleyBruh, an Apex Legends developer responded to the issue with a quick comment. Although the dev doesn’t explain why the glitch is occurring, they do confirm that they’re working on a solution.

“Look, computers are hard (Thank you for the video! That’ll make us fix it more quickly.)”

While there’s no confirmed time of when this issue will be fixed, it’s obvious Respawn is doing everything they can to get the bug sorted out as quickly as possible.

In the meantime, make sure you only use Valkyrie’s Ultimate in wide-open spaces, it may just prevent you from falling under the map.