Apex Legends players slam “infuriating” Three Strikes LTM respawn glitch

Apex Legends fans are fed up with one “infuriating” glitch on the Three Strikes LTM that respawns them in the middle of the map no matter what.

Apex Legends’ Three Strikes LTM has been a big hit with the community, with many calling on developer Respawn Entertainment to make it a permanent addition to the game.

Unfortunately, the new LTM is not without its quirks and hiccups, like an annoying exploit players discovered that lets squads kill knocked players.

Article continues after ad

Now, Apex Legends fans have vented that frustrations at yet another “infuriating” glitch that has cropped up in Three Strikes, which has seemingly cost many squads their games.

Article continues after ad

Apex Legends vent frustrations over Three Strikes respawn glitch

A post on the Apex Legends subreddit brought the glitch to the community’s attention.

The OP included a screenshot of the glitch in action, showing members of their squad were teleported directly to the center of Olympus, despite the storm having already taken over a majority of the map.

Article continues after ad

They explained, “Literally cost us the game, because the game decided to respawn 2/3 of our team including me in the center of the map instead of with our other teammate.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

According to other commenters, this isn’t an isolated incident, as they too claimed to have games ruined by this respawn glitch.

Article continues after ad

“Happened about 10 times to me in the past 24 hours, said one player. “When it happens on Stormpoint it glitches me into a rock so I die every strike. Very infuriating.”

Article continues after ad

Some players claimed that Valkyrie was the reason these respawn issues were happening in Three Strikes, with some arguing that Respawn should “force disable her” until the glitch is fixed.

One fan argued that, while “annoying” Three Strikes specifically makes it fairly easy to recover from this glitch. “All you have to do is continually revive yourself in a staggered manner. Since you get sooo much health on revive in this mode….you could technically just stagger revive all the way through ring to your teammate.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While it may be recoverable, it’s undoubtedly still frustrating to have a match ruined by something outside the player’s control. With the Three Strikes LTM set to end in the coming days, it’s unclear if this glitch will be fixed before the game mode is gone for good.