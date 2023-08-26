Apex Legends players complain that evac towers have made one Legend “irrelevant”

Apex Legends Valkyrie players complain that with the introduction of evac towers, her ultimate ability is now useless.

Valkyrie was released in season 9 of Apex Legends. She gave players a new way to escape the zone and relocate on the map with her Skyward Dive ultimate ability.

Valkyrie was immensely popular among casuals and pros for many seasons, despite nerfs to the Legend.

Then Evac Towers were added to the game in season 17 of Apex Legends. They take up the same inventory slot as an item like a Heat Shield, and provide players with a easy way to re-position without Valkyrie.

Now Valkyrie players are upset and think that their character has been made redundant by Respawn.

Apex Legends players debate how meta Valkyrie is

One player started a debate by claiming that Valkyrie now needs a buff after the introduction of Evac Towers. They shout the Legend was now “irrelevant” and needs “a buff” to her ultimate height.

A lot of people agreed with the Redditor, claiming that Valkyrie’s ultimate is way too weak in the current state of the game: “Ever since they made her ascent slower and took out the ability to spin it seems like anyone who’s been keeping up with practice can shoot you out of the ult with ease.”

But the post also caused a lot of controversy in the Apex Legends community. One player pointed out Valkyrie’s strengths, even if the ultimate isn’t as strong as it use to be. They claimed she can “take height at any moment” with her passive, and on top of that has “an offensive Q.”

Other players didn’t think that the Evac Tower had any effect on Valkyrie at all. Some Apex Legend players thought it made her even better. They pointed out that Valkyrie can carry an Evac Tower as well, and combining this with her passive she can “scout any area she wants”, and still have her ultimate to relocate.

Valkyrie used to be a top Legend in the game. But now more are more players, pros and casuals, are seeing Revenant as a top pick in Apex Legends.