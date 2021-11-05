Ash exploit lets her stack unlimited EVO shield damage in Apex Legends

An Apex Legends exploit involving Ash and Rampart’s Amped Cover allows the Incisive Instigator to stack unlimited EVO shield damage.

Season 11 of Apex Legends has arrived and players are already getting to grips with the lethal CAR SMG and the brand new tropical map, Storm Point.

Despite this, as always, a few bugs and exploits have slipped through the cracks in Escape and while some are minor, others are going to need immediate attention from the devs.

A change to EVO shields on Storm Point now means players can stack a small amount of damage towards their armor by killing monsters.

Unfortunately, this new feature is being abused by an exploit involving Rampart’s Amped Cover and Ash’s Arc Snare that allows players to reach red armor in under 30 seconds at the beginning of a match.

Ash EVO shield exploit lets players reach red armor instantly

Stacking up an EVO shield to red in Apex Legends is a process that can take some players an entire game, but as showcased by sleeve_L1n, an exploit is allowing players to hit max armor in under 30 seconds.

By throwing Ash’s Arc Snare through a set of deployed Amped Covers, players have discovered they can stack up damage on a stationary Flyer.

For whatever reason, when thrown through Rampart’s Ultimate, the snare has a lower cooldown and won’t disturb the monster, so it’s easy to stack up EVO shields.

It’s hard to know why this bug is occurring, but it’s likely to do with Ash’s Tactical being a new ability and it not being tested through Amped Cover.

Reaching red armor in the opening stages of a match gives players a massive advantage over their opponents, so Respawn will need to find a solution for this exploit as quickly as possible.

We’ll have to wait and see whether they fix the issue directly, remove EVO stacking from monsters, or even stop Ash’s snare from going through Amped Cover, any of these options would resolve the issue.

For now, it’s just a case of waiting to see if the devs are aware of the problem, but with random holes on Storm Point plummeting players to their death, it’s safe to say they’ve got their hands full.