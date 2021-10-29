How to play Ash in Apex Legends: Abilities, tips, more

Season 11 of Apex Legends has introduced a brand new Legend to the game and her name is Ash, the Incisive Instigator. This deadly character uses her aggressive kit to track enemy squads down and close the distance for the kill.

While Apex Legends Escape has brought the new Storm Point map and lethal CAR SMG to the game, it’s the Incisive Instigator Ash that’s captured the attention of the community.

Originally making an appearance in the immensely popular Titanfall franchise, the Simulacrum has finally entered the Apex Games after running the Arenas mode since Season 9.

With a kit centered around aggression and tracking down enemies, Ash is the perfect Legend for players who prefer to search for action and rack up kills

Although mastering her kit won’t be an easy task, those who put time into learning her abilities will be rewarded with a Legend that can catch enemies off guard, and eliminate them before they have a chance to respond.

Contents

How to use Ash’s abilities

Passive: Marked for Death

Ash’s Passive ability Marked for Death shows the location of recent deathboxes on the map and allows her to interact with them. After doing so, she’s alerted with a ping on her map of the exact location of their attackers.

It’s worth noting that this ability is limited to one use per deathbox, so make sure you memorize the location and communicate the information with your squad.

Tactical: Arc Snare

Ash’s Tactical ability Arc Snare allows her to throw a spinning snare that damages and tethers the first enemy that gets too close.

Keep in mind, this ability has a single charge and a 24-second cooldown, so it’s key you use it effectively, as it can be fired to disengage fights or slow down fleeing enemies.

It also stays in an area for a short period of time after being fired, so it’s possible to block off pathways and zone enemies in a particular direction.

Ultimate: Phase Breach

Ash’s Ultimate ability Phase Breach allows her to tear through space itself, opening a portal to a targeted area that both allies and enemies can travel through.

Unlike Wraith’s Ultimate, Ash’s portal location can be targeted anywhere in her sightline, making it easy to access elevated power positions.

However, Ash’s journey will always be a one-way trip, so there’s no way of using your portal to escape once it’s been activated.

Despite this, Ash’s Phase Breach will remain active for 15 seconds after its use and has a base cooldown of 120 seconds.

Apex Legends Ash: Tips & tricks

1. Use your Ultimate to gain elevated power positions

Unlike Wraith, Ash can use her Phase Breach ability to teleport anywhere in her sightline, this makes it easy to access elevated power positions.

From these areas, you can snipe down on your opponents and force them to make a move, putting them at risk of exposing themselves to your gunfire.

As Ash can rotate and reposition so easily, it’s definitely worth running a long-range weapon alongside an AR or SMG. That way you’ll always be able to punish enemies from afar and weaken them before closing the gap aggressively.

2. Ash’s Passive can be used aggressively and tactically

While Ash’s Tactical ability is incredible for players who want to track down enemies, it’s also useful for identifying a safe path to the center of the ring and avoiding potential gunfights until you’re ready.

When attempting to reposition in Apex, it’s likely you’ll travel through a few choke points and opponents will often camp these areas waiting for unsuspecting squads.

Interacting with deathboxes whenever possible will give you a good indication of which areas to avoid and which to enter.

Just make sure to communicate the information to your squad so everyone is aware of which direction your enemies are heading.

3. Phase Breach through windows to clear out campers

If you’re an avid Apex Legends player, you’ll know how much some squads love to camp out in buildings, especially in the late game. Bunkering down in a single room and covering all the exits, it can sometimes feel impossible to take them down.

However, as Ash, your Ultimate ability is capable of teleporting you anywhere in your sightline, which means you can travel through windows.

Although it’s a risky play, consider Phase Breaching into a building of unsuspecting campers and taking them down from the inside. If they don’t suspect your entrance, you can easily eliminate them from the match and take the building for yourself.

Hopefully, this guide has given you plenty of tips and tricks to completely master the new Legend Ash. Before long, you’ll be Phase Breaching mid-air and delivering your squad to victory.

